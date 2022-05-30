Atiku has all it takes to win 2023 presidential elections ― Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Ikpeazu expressed his confidence that with his long years of experience in the democratic space, Alhaji Abubakar “has all it takes to galvanize the entire membership of the party into a formidable force that will win the 2023 presidential elections and usher in another refreshing phase in the leadership of our country.”

According to Ikpeazu, the just-concluded National Convention of the PDP has sent a clear message that the party is fully prepared to take over power from the current APC led administration.

He described the victory of the former Vice President and the Wazirin of Adamawa as “a vindication of his tenacity, perseverance and personal commitment to the change of the developmental narrative of our country”.

Ikpeazu also commended other aspirants, especially the first runner up, Governor Nyesom Wike, for putting up a spirited fight which he said “has helped to deepen the democratic process in the party and in our country”, stating that the well organized Convention and the conduct of the members during and after the event show that in terms of democratic ideals, the PDP is miles ahead of the other parties.

“The convention was a family affair of our party. Now that we have a candidate, we must all come together and work towards delivering a victory for our party. All of us, in the finest traditions of our party and of democracy, must rally around the candidate and the party leaders to ensure that the party wins the 2023 elections and fulfils the yearnings of our countrymen for real change”, he said.





The Governor assured Atiku of his personal commitment and the cooperation of the entire membership of the PDP in Abia State to the victory of the party in 2023.

