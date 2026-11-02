Atiku faults Tinubu over retired police officers’ plight

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s administration over plight of retired police officers, saying they have been abandoned to a broken pension system.

Reacting on Monday through Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said it was disgraceful that officers who risked their lives protecting Nigerians are now reduced to staging protests at the National Pension Commission to make legitimate demands heard.

“A government that can deploy police officers to protect powerful but cannot protect them in retirement has failed them utterly,” he said.

Atiku said the administration’s treatment of retired officers exposed the hollowness of its claims to be tackling insecurity.

“If police officers who served this country must endure humiliation to demand fair pension, what hope is there for other Nigerians who have spent their working lives in public service?” he asked.

He said he was deeply troubled by protests and had instructed his team to meet with officers and hear their concerns directly.

Atiku also faulted President Tinubu for failing to act on the Police Exit Bill, which, according to the statement, has remained on his desk since March.

ADC candidate condemned the government’s “use and discard” treatment of officers who spent their careers protecting Nigerians, including political office holders, only to be abandoned when they need support most.

Atiku said his Police Dignity Guarantee Plan would put welfare and retirement security of law enforcement officers at the centre of his approach to tackling insecurity.

The plan includes prompt action on Police Exit Bill, restoring gratuity for police officers and ensuring officers are treated with dignity both during service and in retirement. He also pledged to implement Police Pension Board Bill within 30 days of taking office.

“Insecurity cannot be defeated while those who protect country are denied security in retirement. My Police Dignity Guarantee Plan will ensure that officers who serve Nigeria are properly supported throughout their careers and are not abandoned when they retire. We will make Nigeria affordable again and restore dignity to those who have spent their lives serving it,” Atiku said.