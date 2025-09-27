Atiku, El-Rufai, others attend Amaechi’s son’s wedding in Abuja

Latest NewsPolitics

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti, the former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. David Mark graced the church wedding of the first son of the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday in Abuja.

Also at the wedding, the wife of the former President, Mrs Patience Jonathan, the wife of the former Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osibanjo, the former Governor of Plateau state, Sen. Solomon Lalong, amongst other dignitaries attended the wedding.

While joining Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi and Anita Nwabueze, Revered Father Steve Dedua charged the new couple to be patient with each other, making God the pillar of their marriage.

Dedua noted that Chikamkpa and Anita are before God as a demonstration of His faithfulness, as such, God will continue to uphold their union. “From the beginning, God made them male and female.

“In other words, in making them male and female, God decided that they should come and become one”, noting that”what God has joined together, let no Man or Woman put asunder”.

He, however lamented that what is very troubling is the statistic that was given by archive dot data, fight.com in 2023 showing 26 nations that have the highest rate of divorce .

Rev. Dedua stated further that the study shows that out of the 26 nations with high divorce, Nigeria is rated as the 11th nation of high marriage divorced people around the world.

“So, Anita and Chikamkpa are here to tell the world today that they are not going to be part of that statistics” urging them to depend on God at all times.

At the wedding reception, the Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti advised the new couple on conflict resolution, charging them to learn how to talk to another when there is a crisis.

Dr. Chikamkpa and Anita got married traditionally in Abuja last Weekend.

