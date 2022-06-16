Atiku dumps Wike, picks Okowa as vice presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has dumped the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate despite speculations of his recommendation by a special panel set up by the party.

The former vice president has now settled for his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, as disclosed by the party on Thursday.

Giving reason for selecting Okowa, Atiku said he wanted a vice president with the qualities of a president who could succeed him at a moment’s notice, noting that he “held wide consultations to seek input.”

He said his running mate has to be ready to work with him from day one in tackling the challenges besetting the country, adding that he had promised governors of the party that he would choose from among them.

He expressed regrets that he could not take all those shortlisted as he must only select one, which he said was a difficult task.

Atiku affirmed that he was however not afraid to make difficult decisions while stressing that he was happy to start his presidential task with a difficult decision such as picking his rimming mate.

While announcing the Delta governor as his choice of running mate, Atiku explained that Okowa satisfied all the qualities he had outlined.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said the party presented three candidates to Atiku for his consideration.

He also denied that there had been a vote by the PDP panel which had earlier recommended Wike for the position.





However, Atiku’s decision was alleged to have driven a new wedge into the party as Wike’s supporters among the governors are vowing not to have anything to do with his move.

“I will not even leave my house today for anything. Let them do what they want,” one of the state governors fumed when contacted on Thursday morning.

All PDP governors known to support Wike shunned Thursday’s event.

Apart from Okowa, only three governors attended the unveiling including Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Udom Emmanuel (Cross River) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

More details later…

