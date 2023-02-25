The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the Polling Unit of the Nigerian Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan, is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Lawan cast his votes at the Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B.

At the PU, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, got polled votes, Atiku got 186 votes.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 41 votes, Kola Abiola of (PRP) got 2 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 1 vote.