Atiku decries insecurity as report claims 638 killed, 64,000 displaced in October

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concern over the security situation in the country following reports that 638 people were killed in insecurity incidents in October and nearly 64,000 Nigerians fled to the Niger Republic.

A report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, citing the Centre for Democracy and Development’s October tracker, said 638 people were killed in broader insecurity incidents during the month.

The North-East alone accounted for 409 deaths. Across all security incidents, the tracker recorded 640 deaths, up from 396 in September.

The United Nations also reported that nearly 64,000 people fled violence in northern Nigeria for Niger since the start of 2026, while several hundred more fled to Benin.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the figures highlighted the urgency of addressing insecurity.

“Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life has been lost, a family in mourning or a community forced to abandon its home,” he said.

Atiku called on the Federal Government to prioritise the protection of lives and communities, strengthen security in affected areas, support displaced families and work with neighbouring countries and humanitarian agencies to assist those who had fled.

He also urged the government to provide Nigerians with a clear account of the measures being taken to stop the killings and restore safety.

“Nigerians need safety. The government must act to restore security and support affected communities,” he said.