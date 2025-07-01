Atiku, David Mark, ex-govs in high-level meeting over anti-Tinubu alliance

Some top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently holding a strategic consultation meeting with former President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja ahead of the official unveiling of a coalition.

A reliable source at the meeting revealed that these prominent PDP figures come from almost all six geopolitical zones of the country.

They are discussing plans for the PDP to either join an opposition political party coalition or form alliances to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Findings by Tribune Online revealed that those in the meeting includes, the former Senate President David Mark, former governors of Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi States, Sule Lamido, Babangida Aliyu, Aminu Tambuwal; and former PDP national chairman, Liyel EMoke, Sam Egwu, Prince Uche Secondus and other prominent leaders.

Sources confirmed that the meeting presided over by David Mark is focused on determining either the PDP leaders will fully integrate into the proposed 2027 coalition party or maintain their positions within the party while forming an electoral alliance.

Details later

