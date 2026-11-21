Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attack on former Super Eagles star, Chief Segun Odegbami, at his Abeokuta home in Ogun State.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Atiku said he was saddened by the incident.

“I was saddened to learn of the attack on Chief Segun Odegbami at his home in Abeokuta. Mathematical, as a generation of fans called him, gave Nigeria some of its proudest football memories,” he wrote.

Atiku wished the football legend a quick recovery and called on security agencies to apprehend those responsible.

“I wish him a swift and complete recovery, and I urge the authorities to find those responsible. No Nigerian, young or old, should feel unsafe in their own bedroom,” he added.