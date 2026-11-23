Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on security agencies to ensure due process following reports of the arrest of members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Tudun Wada, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said three ADC members were reportedly in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and expressed concern over reports that officers searching for Isma’il Sahabi arrested his son after failing to find him.

Atiku said that if Sahabi’s son was arrested because his father could not be found, he should be released.

“A child is not a substitute for his father,” he said.

He called on the police to disclose where the three ADC members and Sahabi’s son were being held, state the allegations against them and grant them access to their families and lawyers.

“Anyone against whom there is no lawful case must be released. If there is evidence of an offence, let the authorities present it before a court,” he said.

Atiku said the Affordable Life campaign was a movement of Nigerians concerned about the cost of fuel, food, transport and basic necessities.

He urged that the reported detentions be addressed in line with the law and that every person detained be accounted for.

“The people of Tudun Wada have the right to support the ADC without fear. The Affordable Life movement will continue, peacefully and resolutely, from Zaria to every part of Nigeria,” he said.