Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan, former PDP publicity secretary, campaign spokesperson

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Kolawole Stephen Ologbondiyan, a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP as one of his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

A release signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku, made available to Tribune Online says the appointment takes immediate effect.

With his appointment, Ologbondiyan joins other spokespersons earlier appointed by the presidential candidate to project the unique selling points of Atiku Abubakar and keep the electorate updated about goings on in the campaign.

Ologbondiyan was a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP from December 2017 to December 2021. He was the director of media and publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council at the 2019 presidential election and is now a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

