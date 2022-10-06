Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan, former PDP publicity secretary, campaign spokesperson

Latest News
By Taofeek Lawal - Abuja
Anambra poll: Judge hiding, Onochie’s rejection a victory, killing of Ortom’s security adviser, Account for N10trn security allocation, PDP moves to avert crisis, zpad, Ondo Jegede attack, US visa election, PDP Buhari listen, Akeredolu, Kekemeke, INEC, PDP, APC, 774,000 jobs allocation PDP, PDP, Buhari, apc nec meeting, corruption, expired politicians, Rein in bandits now, killing of security operatives, Worsened corruption rating, Cross River members to stay together, Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan
Kola Ologbondiyan

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Kolawole Stephen Ologbondiyan, a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP as one of his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

A release signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku, made available to Tribune Online says the appointment takes immediate effect.

With his appointment, Ologbondiyan joins other spokespersons earlier appointed by the presidential candidate to project the unique selling points of Atiku Abubakar and keep the electorate updated about goings on in the campaign.

Ologbondiyan was a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP from December 2017 to December 2021. He was the director of media and publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council at the 2019 presidential election and is now a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan

 

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan

 

Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan

 

EDITORIAL: Lyon, The Flamboyant Kidnapper

UNTIL his arrest by the police, John Ewa, alias John Lyon, was an internet celebrity. Like the notorious international fraudster Raymond Abbas (a.k.a Hushpuppi), Ewa frequently uploaded pictures and videos on the internet…..Atiku appoints Ologbondiyan

 

You might also like
Latest News

Atiku decries worsening case of insecurity in the North-East

Latest News

BoT intensifies move to end rift with Wike

Latest News

Nigeria shall rise again ― Atiku

Latest News

2023: Group frowns at Jang’s withdrawal from Atiku campaign council

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More