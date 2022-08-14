Atiba University partners ADking Foundation on academic excellence

Atiba University, one of the fast-growing and functional private Ivory Towers in the South West located in Oyo, an ancient town in Oyo State, has not relented in its bid to achieve its repositioning and rebranding agenda in producing 21st-century graduates who will in turn impact lives in the society.

The development informed the university to partner with ADKing Foundation based in the United States of America on academic excellence advancement in the institution.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Welcoming the team led by the chairperson of the foundation, Mrs Barber Naomi King, and the president of the organisation, Professor Babs Onabanjo and Mr Stone Street into the university recently, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Sunday Okeniyi stated that the area of focus agreed on by the two institutions as contained in the signed memorandum of understanding would include partnership in developing academic excellence process between the two institutions.

According to him, the partnership and collaboration arrangement between the institutions would centre on mentorship provision by the foundation to boost the growth and development of Atiba university and facilitate the university’s access to international libraries across the globe.

He said: “The synergy will also involve further partnership with some highly rated universities in the United States, facilitation of student exchange programmes between Atiba University students and other universities in the United State of America. It will also involve other strategic arrangements geared towards improving Atiba University’s repositioning and rebranding agenda.

The founder and president of the university, Dr James Adesokan Ojebode appreciated the foundation for finding Atiba University worthy to collaborate with in the area of academic excellence. He also encouraged the management of the university to utilise the great opportunity effectively in order to propel research and innovative activities in the university to an enviable height in the Nigerian university system.

“International collaboration is one of the important considerations for a university to remain globally relevant,” he said.