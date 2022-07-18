Atiba University gets accreditation to run Nursing, Medical Lab Science programmes

Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has granted full accreditation to run a Bachelor of Nursing Science programme as well as approval for the commencement of the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science programme by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria to the Atiba University, Oyo state.

This is a result of an accreditation visit to the University by the regulatory bodies in April 2022. With this full accreditation and approval status, Atiba University students can now sit for the relevant examinations of these regulatory agencies and at the same time obtain the necessary certifications for practice.

In a release by the University, the management of Atiba University on behalf of the President/Founder, Board of Trustees and the Governing Council appreciated all staff, parents as well as other significant stakeholders for their invaluable contributions, their full support and encouragement at all times.

Elated by the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sunday Okeniyi appreciated the Founder of Atiba University, James Adesokan Ojebode, PhD, JP, ALA for his constant support, and congratulated him for the outstanding attainments the University is recording in line with his vision and mission of providing qualitative education to the teeming youths of this nation.

The Vice-Chancellor affirmed his belief that Atiba University has come to stay in its quest to fulfilling the mandate of being a repository creator and disseminator of knowledge as well as producing highly qualified graduates and will continue to meet the educational needs of Nigeria in the years ahead. He used the occasion to call all parents and admission seekers to make Atiba University their University of the first choice.

