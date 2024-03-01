Descendants of the Atiba ruling House have maintained their claim to the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool, as the enthronement of the new monarch remains pending.

They have also urged the government to be cautious of individuals falsely identifying themselves as members of the family.

The delay in appointing the new Alaafin of Oyo has also impacted the selection process for the new Imam of the ancient town.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that there are two pending cases on the enthronement of the new monarch at the various courts in the state.

The Basorun of Oyo town and four other High Chiefs have filed a suit against the Oyo state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Attorney General of the state, Hon. Oyewole Oyewo and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Segun Olayiwola on the subject matter.

The case is still pending at the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Awe.

Also, the deprived descendants of the Atiba ruling House are challenging their denial of the right to the throne in the same court.

However, the Descendants of Atiba ruling House had in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune raised the alarm over the plan of some people parading themselves as members of the family to deprive them of their rights.

ALSO READ: Man, wife, two others arrested for currency counterfeiting in Lagos

Prince Mohammed Raji Makanjuola Adediran-Atiba, the current head of Atiba ruling House affirmed that their patriarch left behind three surviving children whose descendants are bond-fide members of the family.

He listed the offspring as Prince Isikilu Afonja Adedeji, Prince Tella Makanjuola and Prince Asiru Sanda.

He, therefore, advised the Oyo State Government and the Chairman of Atiba Local Government against the antics of impostors parading themselves as members of the house.

The clarification, according to became imperative in view of the recent developments whereby non-members are laying claim to membership of the house.

He said, “Our family has been informed of the nefarious activities of some unscrupulous and unknown persons laying claim to the membership of our esteemed house.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to put the records straight, our father and matriarch, Prince ADEDIRAN Abiodun Atiba popularly known as Omo Oba Ese Apata was one of the sons of late Alaafin Abiodun Atiba who reigned between the year 1838-1858.

“He was also the grandson of late Alaafin Abiodun Adegoriolu M’hammad Saliu, who reigned between the years 1769-1790, during the lifetime of late Prince ADEDIRAN Abiodun Atiba and in his lifetime, he had just three male children, who now form the lineage in his royal compound.

“Any other claim apart from the one sworn in this declaration in the state high court Awe should be regarded as VOID.”

According to him and as shown in the declaration, which states that “Since the demise of Prince Adediran Abiodun Atiba, the royal compound has had just five family heads in the past and the present one making it six Mogaji’s in total.

He listed, the past Mogajis to include, Isikilu Afonja Adedeji 1936-1962, Tella Makanjuola 1962-1971, Shittu Akano Adedeji 1971-1991, Yusuf Amuda Adediran 1991-1995.

Others were M’hammad Tijani Lawuwo who also reigned as the family head from 1995-2917 and M’hammad Raji Makanjuola who was installed as the family head from 2017 till today, he is the current holder.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE