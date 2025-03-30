AthenaDME shines at UNILAG, assures fans she has more coming

THE Nigerian music industry is witnessing the rise of a new sensation, AthenaDME, whose electrifying performances and unique Afro-fusion sound are captivating audiences nationwide.

Even as her fan base grows, the talented artist insists this is just the beginning.

“I’m only getting started,” she said confidently after her thrilling performance at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Friday, where students and attendees couldn’t get enough of her energetic stage presence.

Speaking on her journey, AthenaDME, whose real name is Isama Nkechi Ada, shared how her passion for music was ignited at a young age.

Influenced by her siblings’ musical creativity, she discovered her love for sound at age five.

That early spark has since transformed into a promising career, backed by her education in Mass Communication from Yaba College of Technology, which helps her connect deeply with her audience.

Her music, a blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and contemporary influences, is designed to evoke powerful emotions.

Drawing inspiration from industry icons like Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, and Beyoncé, AthenaDME has mastered the art of delivering high-energy performances that leave a lasting impression. From clubs to major entertainment events like AY Live, she continues to dazzle with her versatility and stage presence.

The UNILAG event further cemented her reputation as an artist to watch.

Attendees were mesmerized by her confidence, vocal prowess, and ability to command the stage.

Fans described her performance as “electrifying,” with many applauding her ability to keep the crowd engaged from start to finish. As she left the stage, one thing was clear—AthenaDME is a rising force in the Nigerian music scene.

Beyond music, Athena’s brand extends into fashion and lifestyle.

She effortlessly embodies “Main Character Energy,” using fashion as a bold statement of self-expression.

Whether she’s performing or making public appearances, her style exudes confidence, elegance, and a touch of allure, making her a trendsetter among her growing fan base.

Her ascent in the industry is no accident; it’s the result of strategic planning and relentless dedication. Now signed under Flex Era Records, Athena is focused on expanding her reach, collaborating with artists who share her vision, and refining her craft.

She understands that talent alone isn’t enough—it takes consistency, branding, and the right collaborations to make an impact.

As Nigeria’s entertainment industry continues to evolve, Athena’s ability to reinvent herself while staying true to her roots gives her a competitive edge. She isn’t just an artist; she’s a movement.

