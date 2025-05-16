ATBUTH launches suggestion platform for service improvement 

Health News

Ishola Michael
The Management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to the general public for their continued support, understanding, and cooperation in the discharge of the hospital’s duties.

ATBUTH stated that, over the years, it has enjoyed immense goodwill from the public, especially through the valuable suggestions and constructive feedback aimed at improving service delivery. 

The management acknowledges that this mutual engagement has played a key role in advancing our mission of providing quality healthcare services.

According to a statement signed and issued by Usman Abdullahi Koli, Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, ATBUTH, “In line with our commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and continuous improvement, the hospital is creating an open platform for individuals and stakeholders who have meaningful ideas or suggestions on how best to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and overall quality of our services.”

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their contributions through the following channels: Email: pro@atbuth.gov.ng, WhatsApp (Messages Only): 08168674594

The hospital believes that quality healthcare is a shared responsibility, and your input can make a significant difference in shaping a better, patient-centered environment.

He concluded, “We thank you once again and look forward to a more robust partnership in building a healthier society.”

