ATBU VC assures of seamless implementation of staff promotion, welfare

The Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Professor Ibrahim Hassan Garba, has said that the Management has proposed a seamless promotion exercise that will, in the future, eliminate or significantly reduce delays in implementing staff promotions.

He disclosed this when the two university-based staff unions—the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU)—separately paid him a solidarity visit in his office during the week.

The Vice-Chancellor also commended the university community for the solid support and cooperation extended to his administration since he assumed office last year.

Speaking to the unions separately during the visits, Professor Garba expressed appreciation for their solidarity, noting that he was overwhelmed by their show of support, which he described as a demonstration of patriotism and foresight.

He stressed that both staff and students of the university have no greater pride than to see ATBU fulfilling its mandate as a revered citadel of learning.

According to him, his administration is guided by principles of financial prudence and academic justice. He added that the myriad of challenges facing the university cannot be taken lightly, pledging to confront them vigorously until they are surmounted.

“When I assumed office, I met a very huge debt burden on the university. I have been able to settle nearly one-third of that debt in the last few months without incurring any fresh loans,” he stated.

On staff and students’ welfare, the Vice-Chancellor revealed that the university had refurbished five luxury buses, which are now in use to ease students’ shuttle between the Gubi and Yelwa campuses.

Similarly, he disclosed that a 32-seater bus is nearly ready to be added to the existing fleet of staff buses to facilitate staff transportation to work.

“You may be aware that we have started refurbishing the eleven grounded tractors owned by the university. Six of them are already in use for this year’s farming season. Two more are almost ready, while the rest will be refurbished immediately after these two are delivered,” he said.

He explained that the initiative aims to support staff and members of the Bauchi community who farm on the university’s campuses, with tractor services offered at a subsidised rate of less than 30% of the commercial charge in town.

During the visit, the Chairman of SSANU, Comrade Sulisma Dauda Jatau, who led his EXCO members, commended the Vice-Chancellor’s leadership style, particularly his commitment to financial prudence and adherence to the rule of law.

He also lauded the administration’s efforts in students’ welfare, staff welfare, and academic quality assurance, describing them as highly commendable. However, he noted that a recent media campaign against the Vice-Chancellor was unfortunate.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor and the university did not deserve such unwarranted negative publicity, which he described as regrettable for the image and integrity of the institution. He assured Professor Garba that SSANU would continue to support his genuine efforts to advance the university’s academic excellence.

Similarly, the Chairman of NASU, Comrade Yusuf D. Yusuf, who also visited with his EXCO members, expressed concern over the recent escalation of negative media publicity linked to the university. He explained that the controversy stemmed from a Federal Government policy decision, announced by the Pro-Chancellor to university-based unions, but was wrongly attributed as the initiative of the Vice-Chancellor.

He assured Professor Garba that NASU would continue to stand by him in his genuine efforts to tackle the challenges facing the institution.

It will be recalled that the Vice-Chancellor was wrongly accused by a Bauchi-based group of unilaterally misleading the Governing Council into closing down the Faculty of Management Sciences and certain courses in the Faculty of Technology Education.

However, the public later learned that the decision emanated from the Federal Government and had nothing to do with the Vice-Chancellor, as clarified in a statement issued by the Director, Zailani Bappa.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE