ATBU/FedPoly matriculate 110 new students for 2024/2025 academic session

A total of 110 students have been matriculated into degree programs at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, under the academic partnership with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Addressing the matriculating students during the ceremony held at the 510-Seater Hall of the Federal Polytechnic on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Professor Ibrahim Hassan Garba, stated, “I am highly delighted to address another set of matriculating students of our great institution in this historic Polytechnic. The journey together is indeed growing stronger by the day.”

The VC, represented by Professor Mansur Usman Malumfashi, stated, “We are about to conduct the matriculation of another set of undergraduates in your esteemed Polytechnic, and we have no cause to be disappointed whatsoever.”

According to him, “Our last matriculation was equally successful, and from reports reaching us, we have not made the wrong decision in bestowing our confidence in them. I, therefore, call on you to keep the flag flying and never give us cause to be disappointed.”

He stressed, “Students’ matriculation is a cardinal requirement for qualifying any admitted student as a bona fide member of a university, or indeed, any tertiary institution. As tradition demands, we are here today to perform these academic rituals in order to formally admit you into the mainstream of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University community.”

“Let me therefore congratulate you for this rare opportunity. You can only appreciate the special chance you have when you consider the great number of qualified persons, like you, who are unable to secure admission and get registered into a university,” he added.

The VC continued, “I am convinced this calls for celebration on your part, and you will do everything possible to justify this rare privilege.”

He further emphasized, “Let me make it clear to you that ATBU, as a matter of policy, has zero tolerance for all kinds of vices. Anti-social behaviors such as cultism, examination malpractices, sexual harassment, drug abuse, indecent dressing, vandalism, and truancy are not only frowned upon but prohibited.”

The VC added, “Our duty here is not only to give you access to knowledge but also to help mold your character so that you become responsible citizens of our nation. Those who are too arrogant to conform will be shown the way out, because ATBU and the Federal Polytechnic share a commitment to quality assurance.”

He then reminded the students, “The oath you have taken today is an indication of your readiness to abide by ATBU laws and statutes, as well as a promise to conduct yourselves with decorum during your stay at this institution. I, therefore, on behalf of myself and the university community, wish you success in your academic pursuits.”

“Let me inform you that everything possible has been done to ensure the provision of acceptable standards of educational facilities and welfare. You should therefore give the Polytechnic all the needed support to realize the vision and mission of both the Polytechnic and our university. Please do not hesitate to make use of the facilities in place to enable you to succeed,” he added.

The VC stressed, “You should, however, note that you are important stakeholders and custodians of these facilities. You should, therefore, use them wisely so that after you leave, your younger peers will also benefit.”

He concluded, “Let me take this opportunity to express the university’s appreciation for the support being given to the Polytechnic by the host community. Our special regard goes to the Bauchi State Government for its tireless support, which demonstrates a commitment to the development of education as a vehicle for transformation.”

Earlier in his opening address, the Rector, Sani Usman, congratulated the new intakes for being chosen among many others who applied for admission.

Represented by Comr. Usman Yusuf Dutse, Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance, the Rector urged the matriculated students to adhere to all school rules and pay attention to their studies in order to excel and graduate with dignity.

He further reminded them that, although they are studying courses run by ATBU and will receive certificates from the university, they should also recognize that they are part of the Federal Polytechnic.

