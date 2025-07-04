ATBU: ASUU members withdraw services over delayed salary payment

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi have decided to withdraw their services until further notice.

This action is a result of the Federal Government’s failure to pay their June salaries on time.

Dr. Angulu Haruna, the Chairperson of ASUU at the ATBU Bauchi Branch, expressed the decision to withdraw services during an interview with journalists at the Union’s Secretariat on Friday. He stated that the union has officially withdrawn its services.

Dr. Haruna also emphasised that the Federal Government’s persistent delay in paying monthly salaries appears to be a deliberate act, indicating that other organizations are being prioritized over ASUU.

According to him: “Usually, our salaries always span into the first week of the next month. While other government organisations are being paid, the Federal Universities would be left out and not be paid.”

He stressed that, “Whenever we asked, they’ll always tell us that it is because of our migration from the IPPIS, and we see that there is a preferential treatment against us but in favour of other organisations.”

The ASUU Chairperson disclosed that, “During one of our National Executive Council Meetings, it was resolved that if the government fails to pay our salaries between the 1st and 3rd of the next month, the branches have been directed to activate the ANC.”

According to him, “This is the Active Non-Compliance. This means that we will come to work but we will withdraw our services, we will not enter the classrooms to teach. We will not attend to our primary duties and that is the situation we are currently in at the moment.”

The ASUU Chairperson explained that what the Union is doing is not a strike action but carrying out a directive of its National Secretariat to push the government to fulfil its obligations towards the university lecturers.

He said: “This one is not a strike action. This ANC means that we are active but we are not complying to our primary duties. We are not attending to the services that are expected of us. We did not close down the school and as you can see, we left the comfort of our homes and are here.”

According to him, “This action will continue until the Federal Government did the needful and pay us our salaries. As I speak with you, if our salaries are paid at this moment, we will return to the classrooms to teach.”

Also speaking, the immediate past Chairperson of the Branch, Dr. Ibrahim Inuwa, stated that it has become a tradition for lecturers not to be paid when they are due.

Ibrahim Inuwa said: “Going by what is happening, it looks to us as if they are trying to punish us for pulling out of the IPPIS and this is very unfortunate.”

According to him, “There was a month we spent up to two weeks into the next month before we were paid our salaries. If they pay us, we will resume our work but for now, we are not entering the classrooms to teach but we will definitely go to work.”

