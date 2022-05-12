Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial

The trial of the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Chidinma Ojukwu, was stalled due to a change of the third defendant’s counsel.

Ojukwu is standing trial bothering on murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing of the trial, the counsel to the third defendant Mrs J. I. Osaigede, who stood in for Mr O. A. Ogunsanya, informed the court that the Office of the Public Defender OPD, was no longer representing Chioma Egbuchu, the third defendant.

She said that the third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu had written to them that she is no longer in need of their services.

However, the new counsel Ngozi Akandu, who announced his appearance for the third defendant, informed the court that he was just briefed about the case and that he needs time to go through the case file.

In her response, the prosecution counsel, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi said that the rule of fair hearing is there that litigants are free to get any counsel of their choice.





Meanwhile, the first defendant’s counsel Mr Onwuka Egwu, said he was not objecting to the third defendant’s application.

But the second defendant’s counsel, Mr Babatunde Busari, who did not object to the third defendant’s application, however, advised that they should tidy their house before the next adjourned date.

Subsequently, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, further adjourned the case till May 16, 2022, for the continuation of the trial.

At the last adjourned date, the ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, while giving evidence, told the court how Chidinma Ojukwu and the deceased Usifo Ataga met.

Bamidele said that during investigations, Chidinma’s phone was tracked which led to her arrest. Upon arrest, she was questioned by the investigating police team.

He said that Chidinma initially denied not knowing the deceased but eventually admitted that she was introduced to the deceased through her friend Fiyin, who was dating Ataga’s friend, Tony. They struck a relationship which became sexual with time.

The three defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count charge preferred against them by Lagos State Government.

Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight-count bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

The third defendant, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count – stealing of iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

Ojukwu and Quadri are alleged to have conspired and murdered Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him several times with a knife in the neck and chest.

The alleged murder took place at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The duo were also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.