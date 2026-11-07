At Uyo rally, Tinubu approves Ibom Deep Sea Port

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the request for the establishment of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, declaring that it would bring development and prosperity to the state and the South-South region in general.

President Tinubu announced his approval at a rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, saying his approval was based on his administration’s determination to bring development closer to the people across all zones of the federation.

Governor Umo Eno, in his welcome address during the APC Presidential Rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, had made a passionate request to the President for the approval of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, saying that the people of Akwa Ibom would remain grateful to the President should he grant the request.

“Your request for the Ibom Deep Sea Port is hereby approved. The Ibom Deep Sea Port will bring associated economic value and economic development to the people, just as the governor has said,” President Tinubu stated.

The President commended the governor for his giant strides in infrastructure development and human capital investment, pointing out that he did not hesitate to approve the upgrade of Victor Attah International Airport at the governor’s request.

Tinubu acknowledged the derivable benefits of visionary leadership and continuity in good governance, affirming that no societal challenge is insurmountable with focused and determined leadership. He called on those seeking elective positions to serve their people with sincerity and determination.

“There is no reason why Akwa Ibom cannot leverage the value of its palm trees and agricultural produce. There is no reason that we cannot create skills development — skills that are enduring and everlasting. When your governor requested international status for the airport, I did not hesitate; I approved it. Now, as you do for one, you do for the other,” the President added.

Tinubu called on the youth at the venue to remain focused and evaluate the credibility, track record, and determination of politicians seeking their votes in the January 2027 general elections.

“You, the youth—do you have your PVCs? That is the weapon with which you can defeat tyranny and reject those deceiving you. The weapon you have is the PVC.

“I don’t have to enumerate what I’ve done for you. I’ve committed my remaining years to struggling for democracy, freedom, authenticity, development, and progress. But you have heard details from one of our best friends—you’ve heard from Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

“Have you seen development or not? You have seen progress. Your universities are no longer on strike. Economic value is being added to your lives. Governor Eno, thank you for working so hard for the love of your people,” President Tinubu added.



On the forthcoming elections, President Tinubu declared, “This coming election on January 16, 2027, is consequential. It will define the direction of this country. When I took office, 27 out of 36 governors in this country were unable to meet salary obligations, let alone pensions and gratuities. Today, I stand before you to say we are out of that dark tunnel.

“I can beat my chest and say we are out of the greatest despair—the dark journey of uncertainty and possible bankruptcy.”

Speaking earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima commended the people of Akwa Ibom and the entire South-South region for supporting President Tinubu and the APC administration in the state.

The Vice President stressed that citizens must not be misled by politicians who flee from challenges rather than confronting and solving them.

He questioned the credibility of the opposition, who condemn the administration’s policies and programmes without offering viable alternatives.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the South-South governors, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State applauded President Tinubu for the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), among other legacy projects. He also commended Governor Eno for the massive turnout of supporters at the stadium.

“The Coastal Highway is a masterpiece. No President, living or dead, ever conceived it. All six governors of the South-South are solidly behind you. Carry go,” Governor Diri assured the President.

Similarly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the six South-South governors for their developmental strides and for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC), assuring them that the National Assembly has provided a strong foundation for President Tinubu “to lean on and complete the structures he has laid.”

The Senate President expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for approving the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture, a Federal University of Technology, and a Police Academy in the state, reiterating that the South-South states stand firmly with the APC.

At a reception in his honour at the 70-hectare Arise Palm Resort, Governor Eno told President Tinubu that he felt “fulfilled” by the approval of the Ibom Deep Sea Port project.

The President-General of the Akwa Ibom Council of Traditional Rulers and Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University, His Eminence Dr. Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, expressed pride in identifying with the administration and prayed for the President’s success in his second-term bid.

Upon arrival, President Tinubu commissioned the new Victor Attah International Airport Terminal Building, Ring Road 3 (linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom), and the Arise Palm Resort.