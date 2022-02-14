At tributes session for Alao-Akala: No past, present Oyo governor had human relations as Alao-Akala, Akintola says

Personalities across party lines spoke glowingly about the personality, life and times of the late former Oyo governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala at a day of tribute and lecture held in honour of the former governor in Ibadan, on Monday.

Among personalities that paid tributes to Alao-Akala were Senator Kola Balogun, Senator Fatai Buhari, Mr Niyi Akintola, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, Professor Tunji Olaopa, Mr Remi Oseni, Mr Isaac Omodewu, DrGbola Adetunji, Elder Wole Oyelese, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, on behalf of the Elders Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

Paying his tribute, Akintola recalled that despite him never being on the same page with Alao-Akala on various issues, the former governor never stopped making overtures to have him on his side and being good to him.

Lauding Alao-Akala’s accessibility to virtually everyone, Akintola remarked that no past or present governor of Oyo State had the kind of human relations of the late former governor.

Professor Tunji Olaopa who delivered the event lecture said the “live and let live,” “politics without bitterness,” policies of Alao-Akala were one that should be imbibed by all politicians.

As typified by Alao-Akala, the guest lecturer remarked that Nigeria urgently needed politicians who were simply not mere political jobbers, but those who are motivated and ready to do whatever it takes to make life more abundantly richer than what existed before they got there.

He noted that Alao-Akala’s ability to survive in such a stifling environment showed that he was a pragmatic politician who really understood what it meant to make things happen.

He pointed to the uniqueness of Alao-Akala’s personality as an irreducible model of leadership by example, a broadminded bridge builder, master negotiator who understood the technique of high politics, passionately compassionate soul, an enigma, epitomised dedication and one who very accommodating.

On his part, the senator representing Oyo South, Kola Balogun held that notwithstanding the complex nature of Oyo State, Alao-Akala showed courage in leadership and was successful.

Senator representing Oyo North, Fatai Buhari lamented the loss of a father and mentor who cannot be forgotten in the history of Oyo state.

Representing Governor Dapo Abiodun, Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye charged the Oyo APC to see the death of Alao-Akala as a reason for all party members to come together and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

He decried that Alao-Akala will be missed at a time that the APC is preparing for the 2023 election.

Furthermore, he described the late Alao-Akala as an ebullient man, a bridge-builder, the most charismatic grassroots politician who will be sorely missed.

Rendering a tribute on behalf of the Elders Advisory Council of the Oyo APC, its Secretary, Dr Isiaka Kolawole said their late Chairman had unparalleled human relations, uncommon large-heartedness, remarkable kindness and was legendary and wise in his actions.

Chairman, Oyo APC, Mr Isaac Omodewu recalled his last time with Alao-Akala where he was given a signed APC constitution and was admonished to carefully study it to successfully sail through in affairs of the APC.

Omodewu said Alao-Akala taught him to be a leader, pointing out that Oyo APC had lost a defender and an indefatigable leader.

He charged members of the Oyo APC to see the death of Alao-Akala as an opportunity to bury their differences and forge a united party to win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

A governorship aspirant in the 2019 election, Remi Oseni described Alao-Akala as an institution in the politics of Oyo State whose governance will continue to be a reference point in the state.

Dr Gbola Adetunji, who served as Commissioner of Health under the Alao-Akala administration, described his former boss as an epitome of humility, one who easily forgives and was ever accommodating.

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Elder Wole Oyelese noted that the influence of Alao-Akala crisscrossed party lines, urging the APC to be more concerned about joining forces to achieve progress and development of the state.

