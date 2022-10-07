At TMC’s ‘State Lecture’, Agboke, Shafi’i, others counsel Nigerians on 2023 polls, societal reformation

NIGERIANS have been urged to vote into power in 2023 candidates with the requisite knowledge, courage and clear disposition to deliver good governance.

The immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State, Dr Mutiu Agboke, gave the advice on Sunday while delivering a lecture titled ‘Attaining Our Dream Nationhood: Nurturing the Youth for Decent Leadership’ at the annual ‘State Lecture’ of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Oyo State, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Agboke, who stressed the need for Nigerians to confirm the true character of candiadtes before allowing them to attain leadership positions, maintained that Nigerian youths, especially Muslims, must possess leadership qualities so that they could take their rightful place in governance.

According to the former Oyo State REC, Nigeria is a multi-religious state with over 200 ethnic groups that requires coexistence devoid of segregation and discrimination for development.

He tasked youths and all organised bodies to provide leadership in voter education to prevent people from casting invalid votes in the upcoming general election due to the technological advancement in the electioneering and voting processes.

Dr Agboke emphasised that there would be no room for rigging during the elections.

He called on political leaders in the country to reduce the gap between them and the suffering masses who they claim to represent.

In another lecture titled ‘Engendering Morality and the Sanctity of Life: The Islamic Model’, the Grand Mufti of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), Lagos State, Sheikh Dhikrullahi Shaafi’, described nepotism as antithetical to the spirit of Islam and called for the fair treatment of all sections of the country to foster national development.

Sheikh Shaafi’ advised youths to do away with cybercrime and other felonious activities, saying that adherence to the tenets of Islam is a recipe for value regeneration and overcoming the challenges facing Nigeria.

The renowned scholar, who implored parents to instill values in their children, advocated a review of the education curriculum and improved welfare packages for teachers.

He also called on the Federal Government to find a solution to the lingering insecurity and economic hardship in the land.

Earlier, the chairman on the occasion, Dr Munir Durojaye said the event was a good step in addressing the challenges facing the country and in fulfillment of Muslims’ responsibility for societal reformation.

TMC National Ameer, Alhaji Abdulwasi’ Bangbala, in a message delivered by the Oyo State Wali, Alhaji Daud Oladosu, said the annual ‘State Lecture’ was to inculcate good values in youths, purge Nigerians of primordial sentiments and brainstorm for policy direction.

In their goodwill messages, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr Yunus Akintunde; Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Mr Abdurahman Abduraheem, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Faoziyah Oluokun; and the Oyo State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Kayode Odedokun, represented by Deputy Director and Head, Planning, Research and Strategy, Mrs Ajolayo Akande, commended TMC for organising the programme which they said was significant to national development.





The event, themed ‘Restoring Our Pristine National Values’, was attended by Oyo State deputy governor, Chief Bayo Lawal, represented by Mr Zakariyyah Kunle Sanni; the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiy Abubakr Agbotomokekere, represented by Imam Hassan Onibiyan; other religious leaders, traditional rulers and representatives of Islamic organisations from across the state.