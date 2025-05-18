At Pope Leo’s inauguration, Tinubu says Nigeria’s unity in diversity a ‘work in progress’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday joined other world leaders at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican for the solemn inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The ceremony, marking the official beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, followed his election by the College of Cardinals 27 days after the passing of Pope Francis.

The new pontiff, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, is now the 267th Bishop of Rome.

President Tinubu’s presence at the high-profile event came in response to a personal invitation from Pope Leo XIV, who described Nigeria as a nation “particularly dear” to him, having served at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s.

Speaking after the Mass, President Tinubu was asked how his participation aligns with his ongoing message of national unity.

“It is consistent in the true sense of unity in diversity, and I am greatly honoured,” the President said.

“We have to continue to work on it – it’s a work in progress for the sake of our country and the continent as a whole.”

A notable moment from the event was the unexpected but warm meeting between President Tinubu and two prominent opposition figures—Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi and former Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who posted about the encounter on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Fayemi spotted the President seated with other dignitaries and urged Obi to join him in paying homage. Obi agreed.

Breaking the ice, Fayemi joked: “Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

In his signature quick-witted style, President Tinubu replied, “I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation.”

His remark reportedly drew laughter from Obi, who responded light-heartedly: “Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation.”

Both Obi and Fayemi, staunch Catholics and Papal knights, had traveled to Rome to witness the historic event, underscoring the cross-party respect for the papacy and the broader message of unity projected by their interaction with the President.

The President was accompanied by a delegation that included Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji; Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja; Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos; and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on Tuesday, May 20.

