At Poly Ibadan FBCS conference, youths charged on technological exploration

Youths in Nigeria have been called upon to explore the numerous opportunities abound in the ever-growing technological space to improve their lot and in the process, contribute their quota to the development of the Nigerian economy.

Making the admonition was the lead paper presenter, Olumide Longe, of the Academic City University College, Accra, Ghana, during the opening ceremony of The Polytechnic Ibadan Faculty of Business and Communication Studies year 2022 International Conference themed: ‘Digitalisation and E-Learning: Engaging The Impact Of Emerging Technologies On Africa’s Development’ held at the Assembly Hall, North Campus of the institution on Tuesday.

Longe, said: “Let me first congratulate the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies for organising this beautiful event. It is evident that they are thinking in the right direction and they are preparing students and the upcoming generation to take over the digital space.

“There are so many opportunities in the digital space, especially in the area of cybersecurity, data sciences, Artificial Intelligence and robotics. These are new and emerging areas that the youths can dig into and find opportunities to create wealth. They can provide services and develop applications.

“As I said earlier on during my presentation, I received Qur’anic verses on my phone on a daily basis, the person who is sending those Qur’anic verses to me is not the one who wrote them, but he charges N200 every month. If you do that kind of thing and you are charging N200 per month and you have like one million subscribers, you are getting N200 million every month, you do not need to do ‘yahoo-yahoo’ to make money.

“There are a lot of needs that we have around us, there are people who need to be informed about planting season, there are those who need to be informed about the weather, there are nursing mothers who need to be reminded on when to go and take their vaccination and all that, therefore, I am using this opportunity to call on Nigerian youths to take advantage of this huge opportunities.”

While welcoming participants and guests, the Rector of the institution, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi, said: “In view of the potential that the discourse on digitalisation and e-learning holds and the timeliness of this conference, I look forward with great enthusiasm to the quality of the scholarship this conference promises as well as the practicability of the results of the deliberations in the quest to attain technological advancements in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

In her welcome address, Dean of the Faculty, Dr Oladunni Akinola, said: “Our theme for this conference is a response to the new direction in global technological advancement.

“Our faculty stands at the centre of Africa’s quest for participation in technology-driven business and communication studies as the way forward into the new world.”

