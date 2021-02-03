At Oyinlola’s birthday event, Lagos Bishop says Nigeria needs deliverance

The Bishop of Lagos Diocese (Anglican Communion), Right Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, has told the former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, not to stop fighting for the oppressed as they are being exploited.

Olumakaiye said the exploitation is frustrating the efficacy of fasting, thus affecting the effectiveness of the country’s growth and development.

He made this plea while addressing the congregation at the Holy Communion and Thanksgiving Service marking the 70th birthday of Prince Oyinlola at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos State.

The Bishop added that the celebrant should use his influence to continue to live an impactful life, working for God, setting minds on spiritual things and applying biblical wisdom.

“At 70, fight for the oppressed. The country is not going the way it should because we are exploiting the oppressed and that is why our fasting are being wasted.

“You must work for the Lord. Set your minds on the things of the spirit. In everything you are doing now, apply biblical wisdom.

“I have known you for over 20 years and I can say that you are a man that loves God. You are a man full of experience our country needs. You still have a lot to offer our country,” The bishop said.

He added that the celebrant has different reasons to give thanks to the Lord looking at both positive and negative things that had happened to him in time past.

“David would have recalled his sins and the mercies received from God. No wonder he asked what shall I pay for all these?

“It is the same way the celebrant would remember his parents. Perhaps you remember some of your friends that are no more.

“You have a very stable family that we can all be proud of. You may recall every journey you embarked on. You participated in the United Nations peacekeeping in Chad and Somalia.

“Your career in the military as a General. What can you pay back for all these? Special blessings, As military administrator of Lagos State, what can you give back to God for this special grace?” he said.

While giving a vote of thanks, The celebrant, who is the 43rd out of the 64th children of his father, expressed thanks to the bishop, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former heads of state, former governors and his family for celebrating him.

“I express my sincere thanks to the bishop for the show of love. Out of the shared love between me and his eminence, I only gave him a call that I wanted to celebrate my birthday

“I can’t but thank the baba of the world, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. To those of you who bought and read Tribune today, you would have seen the big tributes he gave.

“Since he has given me the opportunity to become a member of his family, I have resolved to make my middle name ‘Obasanjo.’ I thank General Yakubu Gowon and General Ibrahim Babangida for the beautiful, deep tributes they wrote and their love at all times.

“I thank my colleagues, former governors here present. Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Chief Segun Oni. I thank my former deputy, Erelu Olusola Obada, she is here too. I thank Mrs Feyisetan Fayose for being here too. I thank my colleagues in the military and my political associates for celebrating me. God will honour all of you.

“To my wife and children, the journey started in this cathedral on the 1st of July, 1978 when we both said I do. I thank God we are still doing and we will continue to do.

“To the Oyinlolas, I cannot thank you enough. My mother left in her forties and father left at 68. I want to give kudos to God through the 22 wives, 64 children, direct and adopted. Yours truly is number 43. Notwithstanding, we lived a life of love and brotherhood in that palace,” Oyinlola said.

He pledged to rededicate his life to continue doing good to all manner of people going forward.

