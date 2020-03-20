At lecture, don laments dumping of research work into bins

It was a moment of truth and pain when dons condemned the act of dumping research findings on shelves, turning them into materials merely to gain promotions despite the energy, zeal and passion put into academic and knowledge-driven research by lecturers. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that the inaugural lecture delivered by Professor Olufeyisipe Adegoke became an avenue to open a can of worms about the academic community.

For the family, friends and colleagues that attended the inaugural lecture delivered by Professor Olufeyisipe Adegoke entitled ‘The Endocrine Physiologist and Medical Education – An Adventure’ at the J.F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka in Yaba, Lagos recently, it was an expose on the silent pains of people in the academic world as they listened to dons talk about how most of their research findings are just useful for gaining promotion and end up being dumped into the dustbin afterwards.

Prof Olufeyisipe Adegoke, a professor of physiology at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos is a former president, Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria and mother of British MP/Minister of Equality and Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Olukemi Badenoch.

Adegoke, who spoke of her journey and contributions to knowledge and medical education, expressed worries for the future, lamenting that all the researches she had either personally conducted or led teams of medical experts to conduct on the health sector as well as her numerous findings had received little or no attention from relevant authorities till date.

She challenged the Nigerian government and management of the University of Lagos to not only promote research but that implementation of research findings should be jealously promoted with passion and enthusiasm.

“Our research findings, papers and journals are now only useful for us to get promotion. All our theses and findings are dumped in the shelves, some thrown into the dustbin afterwards. I say with deep sense of humility that this scenario is disappointing, discouraging, gloomy, distasteful, unpleasant and disgusting. It is a disservice to Nigeria, especially the generation yet unborn.

“I therefore call on Mr. Vice Chancellor to look into this pathetic situation. I urge the central government to look into this rape on intellectualism. Our findings should not be meant for mere promotion only; our recommendations and findings should be implemented with zeal and passion for the sake of today and the future of our nation,” she said.

The professor, whose citation was read by the vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, was accompanied by her husband, Olufemi Adegoke, chairman of renowned Yoruba intelligentsia group, Voice of Reason (VOR); her children, her cousin from Ikenne-Remo, the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Dolapo; the matriarch of Osinbajo Family, Madam Olubisi Osinbajo, and other family members.

Professor Adegoke, who said that despite the fact that the educational system in Nigeria has been overtly dispiriting, her passion for education kept pushing her relentlessly. She narrated her journey from obscurity to academic prominence as an educationist, teacher and health practitioner as well as the lessons and challenges.

She said: “This lecture talks about my journey in human physiology, my journey in medical education and how I have been able to successfully merge both. I have been able to contribute to scientific knowledge through my research in endocrine physiology, and this started with my PhD research project where I was able to establish that the commonly used drugs aspirin and indocid could cause infertility in both male and female.

“My later research on reproductive steroid hormones and metabolism showed that chronic administration of oral contraceptives (estrogen and progesterone as the active ingredients) could cause an increase in body total cholesterol, which may predispose to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In the area of diabetes and metabolism, my endocrine team established that administration of antioxidants significantly improves glucose regulation as well as stimulates the activity of the endogenous antioxidants.

“Our studies also demonstrated that stress and inflammatory mechanisms are involved in the impairment of glucose and lipid metabolism in the offspring of diabetic rats. The role of dietary intervention on the risk of onset and progression of diabetes mellitus was investigated. Our findings indicated that consumption of coffee improves insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance supposedly through its antioxidant properties. We also found that calcium antagonists which are used in the management of hypertension may ultimately cause infertility.

“We looked into foetal programming during pregnancy and were able to establish that the condition or state of the placenta plays a key role in foetal programming of metabolic disorders in the offspring of diabetic rats. We also found that maternal obesity has a developmental programming effect on glucose homeostasis indicated by hyperglycaemia and obesity in the adult offspring.

“In collaboration with the Community Health Department of the College of Medicine, we were able to demonstrate the prevalence of menopausal symptoms in Nigerian women, and established a strong implication that educational background plays a big role in the awareness and attitude of Nigerian women to menopause.”

Having undergone several courses in medical education locally and internationally, she was able to coordinate and facilitate several workshops on “strategies for effective teaching” for the College of Medicine and for the University.”

At the end of the lecture, academics including her former students, led by a professor of physiology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, Professor Eghosa Iyare, and other professionals from the academic and medical firmaments, all reached a consensus that there is a need to allow research findings gain ground and impact lives so that there will be adequate development of the society.

Adegoke thanked her husband, Olufemi Adegoke, for supporting her all through the daunting period of her career, and further revealed that sometimes in 1984, her husband, apparently frustrated by her annual salary of N8, 400 and lack of attention to him and the children, offered her 150 per cent increment in her salary to make her drop her lecturing career so as to face the development of their home, but her passion for mentoring the younger generation and her desire to be self-sustainable prompted her to reject the mouth-watering offer.

She praised her several academic mentors, including Emeritus Professor Giwa Osagie, OON; Professor Babajide Alo; Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi, and Professor Olusoga Shofola, among others, for their contributions to her growth and development and also expressed appreciation to the Chief Medical Director and co-founder of Eko Hospital, Olorogun Sunny Folorunso Kuku, who was present at the lecture, for supporting her financially and morally when she aspired for the presidency of the Endocrinologist and Metabolism Society of Nigeria (EMSON).

To show their appreciation for her sacrifice and nurture that helped them to get to the pinnacle, the three children of Professor Adegoke honoured her by launching in her name a N500, 000 Annual Endowment Fund for Indigent Students in the University of Lagos.

In her concluding remarks, Professor Adegoke stated, “I am signing out of active public service with this inaugural lecture and I feel fulfilled that I achieved my dreams. I ought to have delivered this lecture since 2014 but I could not do it due to the unfortunate death of two of my siblings.

“However, today, I am happy for dreams fulfilled. As a professor of professors with many award-winning PhD holders who are now stars in their chosen fields, I congratulate myself. I also congratulate myself for being the first UNILAG female professor at age 70 to deliver an inaugural lecture.”