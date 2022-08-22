At least 43 dead in Algeria wildfires – police

World News
By Tribune Online
At least 43,

Algerian police say at least 43 people are now known to have died in wildfires that raged for days in the north of the country. (BBC)

More than 30 fires were put out over the weekend, but with some still burning, casualties are expected to rise further.

More than 1,000 families have been evacuated from the worst affected areas, which includes the El Tarf region near the border with Tunisia.

Thirteen people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in starting the fires.

