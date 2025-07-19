At least 34 dead as tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam’s Halong Bay

At least 34 people have been confirmed dead after a tourist boat capsized on Saturday in Vietnam’s Halong Bay, state media reports.

Another 11 people have been rescued, while search and rescue efforts continue for those still missing.

According to VN Express, the boat was carrying 53 people — 48 tourists and five crew members.

The nationalities of those on board have not yet been disclosed.

The vessel, named the Wonder Sea, was caught in a storm around 1:30 p.m. local time (2:30 a.m. ET), causing it to capsize.

It then lost GPS signal, VN Express said, citing the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee.

The navy, border guards, police, and port authorities were deployed to the area.

VN Express reported that 27 boats and two rescue crafts were involved in the effort.

However, heavy rain and poor visibility at night have made the operation more difficult.

Most passengers were from Hanoi and were traveling as families.

The oldest passenger was 53 years old, and the youngest was just 3.

The outlet also said over 20 children were on board.

A 10-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries but is in stable condition, according to a local hospital director.

Another survivor, a 14-year-old boy, was trapped for four hours inside the ship’s sunken cabin.

This account was given by an eyewitness and Bui Cong Hoan, deputy head of the Ha Long Cruise Ship Association.

The capsize happened near Dau Go Cave, one of the largest in the bay.

Halong Bay is a UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its 1,600 limestone islands and islets.

(CNN)