At least 1 dies, 5 others injured as bank generator explodes in Lagos

Two persons were on Tuesday morning killed while five others, including a policeman injured in an explosion that occurred in the premises of a new generation bank in the Adeola Odeku area of Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service ,Margaret Adeseye confirmed the recovery of the body of one of the victims of the explosion .

An eye witness, who spoke with the Tribune Online under the condition of anonymity said the injured policeman was an officer of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who was in one of the patrol vehicles of the security unit.

Tribune Online gathered that the fire started from an explosion in the power generating house of the bank when repair works were being done on the generator

The eye witness said, “The fire started from an explosion from the power generation house of the bank .,when some engineer were working on a faulty generator.”

He added that “Nobody can say what actually happened but the diesel tank of the faulty generator exploded and splashed its content on the people around the scene .”

Two people were badly burnt and died at the spot while four others who sustained varying degrees of injury were rushed to the hospital .





The eye witness also stated that “There were three RRS policemen in a patrol vehicle ,which was parked near the burning generator house.”

“Two of them quickly opened their doors and escaped from the burning vehicle while the third one was almost trapped until he had to break the side screen of the vehicle to escape .”

The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service boss in a statement on Tuesday said “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had recovered a male adult from a fire incident at Plot 1114, Adeola Odeku Str, by Eletu Ogabi Close, Opposite Keystone Bank Victoria Island.”

“The incident which was reported at 10:03 hours has Oba Oniru Fire Station responding to douse the ensuing Fire from an industrial generator which was being fixed before reportedly going on flame. “

Mrs Adeseye also added that “The generator which was housed within the premises of a commercial bank, also affected an adjoining Toyota Saloon Car belonging to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police stationed outside the premises.”

“Unfortunately, a male adult was recovered severely burnt beyond recognition and handed over to the Police from Bar-Beach Division while the four-storey commercial building was saved and the RRS Policemen escaped unhurt.” the Lagos fire service boss said .