At last, Kogi takes delivery of 16,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi State Government, on Monday night, eventually took delivery of about 16,900 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine, to be flagged off in the state on Tuesday.

Dr Abubakar Yakubu, the Executive Director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), led a team of officials from the agency and Kogi Ministry of Health to receive the vaccines at the National Programme on Immunisation (NPI) Unit of the State Central Medical Store, Lokoja.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after taken delivery of the vaccines, Yakubu said that the most awaited COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kogi from Abuja at about 7:40 pm, saying the state was well prepared for it.

“We have about 16,900 doses of the vaccine, and by tomorrow Tuesday, we hope to flag off the campaign in the Ministry of Health.

”The first line of recipients of the vaccines are the health workers which will be demonstrated on Tuesday by 12 noon at the ministry.

“The vaccine administration will be followed by the frontline essential non-health workers like the police, military, NSCDC, Custom men among others,” Yakubu said.

He added that the Ministry intended to carry out the campaign as efficient as they could because the state was a bit behind schedule compared to other states, who had almost completed their 10 days mandatory campaign for the administration of the vaccines.

The Executive Director noted that the state was initially expecting about 45,000 doses of the vaccines from NPHCDA, which accounted for one per cent of the total population of Kogi State.

“But to our surprise, we are being supplied with 16,900 doses now, I think there will be further reconciliation to send the balance of the doses as soon as possible,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Acheku Yusuf, Kogi State Health Promotion Officer, said the Ministry had solicited the support of all relevant stakeholders, and running jingles to ensure adequate sensitisation of the people about the vaccines.

On her part, Mrs Bilikisu Adagiri, the State Cold Chain Officer, said the state was fully prepared for the administration of the vaccines to people above 18 years.

Mr Olumide Ade-Yeye, the Vaccine Security and Logistic Consultant, UNICEF Kogi, said they were happy as a state to be part of those who would participate in COVID-19 vaccination.

