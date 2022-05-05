At Ime Obi, Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, others

As the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, enters into its Ime Obi conclave, its President-General Ambassador, Prof George Obiozor has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek political release of detained IPOP leader, Nazi Nnamdi Kanu and other detained Igbo youths.

Prof Obiozor avered that this will engender national healing, fairness and a sense of belonging to Nigeria.

The Ohanaeze leader while welcoming other Igbo leaders to the conclave regretted that this was the first Imeobi since he assumed office on January 10, 2021.

He added that: “Since our inauguration in 2021, the NEC has been confronted with a few challenges, namely; insecurity, 2023 Presidency, poor work environment, financial constraints, Covid-19, etc.”

According to him, “insecurity has pervaded almost all parts of Nigeria but each geo-political zone has its own peculiarity. The advent of insecurity in the South East is both bizarre and dramatic. The South-East had been adjudged the most serene and peaceful zone in Nigeria until April 5, 2021, when gunmen attacked the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State and freed a total of 1,844 prison inmates. Since the April 5 episode, insecurity in the South East has attained an unprecedented unbearable crescendo.”

In condemning the spate of violence in the South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide also called attention to the strategic capacity of the local non-state actors to overwhelm a highly fortified correction centre and discharge a total of 1844 inmates without any arrest.





“The Monday sit at Home is a slur on the Igbo. It is strange for a group to face the barrel of the gun inwards. Many people have estimated the huge loss the South East incurs on a weekly basis as a result of the Sit at Home Order. Ohanaeze Ndigbo has tried severally to persuade our youths, even he enjoined them to realize the consequences of their actions,” it said.

On the 2023 presidency, Obiozor stated that “the clamour for an Igbo to be elected as a President of Nigeria is morally and historically justifiable. It is a project every Igbo must commit himself or herself. To this end, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made contacts with several Nigerian leaders with respect to the right of the South East to produce a President for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. All the double dealings about zoning and rotation of power are an orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce a president.

“I want to assure all of you that hard as they may try, they will surely fail. Ours is a right and just cause. I wish to use this opportunity to encourage all the presidential aspirants from the South East to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic. In fact, we are fully committed to the resolution by the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF) that no Southerner, in fact, a South Easterner for that matter, should denigrate himself or herself with the position of a Vice President. The Political Action Committee (PAC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will still meet several eminent Nigerians to persuade them to appreciate the need for a South easterner to be elected a president of Nigeria. The renowned diplomat underscored the importance of participation in the electoral process.

“It is important that I underline the urgent need for Igbos wherever they reside in Nigeria to make haste to acquire their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs). In this connection, I call on the Association of South East Town Unions, Traditional Rulers, the leadership of Ndigbo in Diaspora, Religious bodies, Market Associations and all other groups to take this message very seriously. It is a task that must be undertaken.”

On the need for a stabilization fund created by past Ohanaeze regimes, he insisted that the need for Alaigbo Stabilisation Fund (ASF) has never been as pressing as it is now.

“The ASF is an initiative that will promote and enhance the Aku Ruo Ulo philosophy as enunciated by Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In addition, ASF will create employment opportunities thereby reducing youth festive new Alaigbo.

In commending Professor Osita Ogbu led Committee for the excellent document they have articulated for Alaigbo, it is hoped that ASF will be launched immediately after the primaries for the 2023 general elections.

Stressing the need for the generation of funds for the smooth running of the Ohanaeze, he disclosed that “details of this will be provided by the Chairman of Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr E.C. Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba).”

He bemoaned the poor work environment at the Secretariat, saying “we all are aware of the financial constraints that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is facing. But in spite of that, it is the determination of the current NEC to improve on what we met on the ground. A look at the secretariat will reveal some renovations and reconstructions which I believe has given the secretariat a new look.”

He concluded his opening cum agenda-setting speech by expressing his profound gratitude to “all those who made out who sent their regards for their inability to be here physically present, it goes without saying that all Igbos must now begin to provide support to their Apex sociocultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Committee for the excellent document they have articulated for Alaigbo, it is hoped that ASF will be launched immediately after the primaries for the 2023 general elections.”

“I am confident that we will as a people survive and overcome the current challenges that confront us. I once again appeal to Mr President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to find a way towards a political solution to the release of our son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo youths in detention. We seek healing, national unity, progress on a platform of justice, equity, fairness and a sense of belonging in Nigeria,” Ambassador Obiozor concluded.

Those who attended the Ime Obi conclave include top Igbo leaders and Ohanaeze topnotchers such as Engr Chief E C Iwuanyanwu; past Ohanaeze President Generals, Dr Enwo Igariwey, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Admiral Allison Madueke, Sen Victor Umeh, among many others clergymen.