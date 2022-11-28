At Igbo Day celebration, PDP guber candidate in Sokoto promises to sustain business-friendly environment

Sokoto State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Saidu Umar, has urged the Igbo community in the state to continue to support the PDP and entrust the party with another mandate to consolidate on the successes recorded.

He made the remark at the 2022 Igbo Day Celebration and Endowment Fund Raising organised by the Igbo community in Sokoto as part of activities marking this year’s Igbo Day held at Immigration Command Headquarters.

Umar said with their support and cooperation at the poll next year, the PDP in Sokoto and Nigeria was prepared to provide more opportunities that will boost their businesses and enhance their living standard.

He said his relationship with the Eze Ndigbo of Sokoto and other prominent Igbo elders had brought more positive development initiatives to the state.

He said the Igbo and other communities in Sokoto State were faring well under the administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The Sokoto PDP governorship candidate noted the appointment of a member of the resident community as Special Adviser. He also enjoined all Igbo to keep up the good spirit of oneness and cohesion.

Mallam Umar described the event as an opportunity to reconnect with brothers and sisters that share the same roots in Nigeria. “Today is our day, and today is everybody’s day in Sokoto,” he said.

He commended the Igbo in Sokoto for maintaining cordial relationships with other tribes in the state through trade, farming and other day-to-day human endeavors.

On his part, the President General of Igbo community in Sokoto State, Chief Donald Chukwu, highlighted the cordial relationship that had existed between the Igbo community and the people of Sokoto, which he said always made them feel at home always.