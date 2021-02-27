At Igbinedion University, Sambo advocates for educational value system to tackle unemployment as VC warns against cultism

Against the backdrop of high unemployment rate in the country which has continue to pose a greater challenges to the nation’s corporate existence, former Vice President Namadi Sambo has advocated for an educational value driven system to tackle the problem.

Speaking at the 22nd matriculation ceremony of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State (IUO) conceded that the present insecurity in the country has some direct relationship with massive job deficit Nigerians are currently facing as a nation, translating to high poverty rate and restiveness especially among the youth

Sambo who spoke via zoom commended the private school owned by the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion for setting the pace for providing value education in line with global best practices.

He advised: “As a nation we must refocus our educational system to one that prepared our students to different skills sets that empower and create jobs rather than low paid job that add less value in a competitive job.

“It is time to refocus from non skill approach that create employees that are not fit In to complex jobs into the dynamic approach that create employee with skill search to handle complex jobs and create opportunity for others.”

The ex vice-president urged the student to seize the opportunity created by the institution to become change agents and job creators in a fast changing and competitive world.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye warned that any student of IUO who engage in secret cultism will be expelled.

Ezemonye warned the students against any infraction of the best institution’s code of conduct in forms of examination misconduct, unruly behavious, misconduct relating to interpersonal relationships and miscellaneous misconduct.

The Vice Chancellor advised the over 1,000 matriculating students to shun cyber crimes.and drug abuse.

He said: “The university has zero tolerance for these criminal activities. Any infraction on your part of the Code of Conduct, can only be at your peril, and will be visited with all the attendant penalties. Relatedly, you must shun cyber crimes, drug abuse any form of cult related activities or face expulsion.”

Ezemonye remarked that the school has reached a deliberate decision to ensure the sustenance of the mission and vision of the university with it current innovating posture in smart campus, entrepreneurial inclusiveness in all disciplines, quality education delivery, robust internalization programme, professionalism of its programmes with it graduates as testimonies.

He noted that the school desires an increased global market competitiveness by equipping it students with more than academic skills, traditionally represented by subject disciplines.

