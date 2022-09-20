At HID Awolowo memorial service, cleric bemoans neglect of youths’ future, salient issues

VICAR, HID Awolowo Anglican Church, Sagamu, Ogun State, Reverend Morakinyo Oyedeji, has bemoaned the continued neglect of the future of the youths and salient issues affecting the nation.

Rather, he said the present focus of the nation’s leaders is scheming for political positions in the 2023 general election. Oyedeji, in his sermon at the seventh remembrance and patronal anniversary of Chief (Dr) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, held at HID Awolowo Anglican Church, Ewuga, Sagamu, said this is evidenced by the fact that the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government has remained unresolved for over seven months.

Lamenting the grave impacts of the prolonged strike on the students, ranging from frustration to depression and tendency to take to illicit acts, Oyedeji said a declaration of a state of emergency on the nation’s education sector is long overdue.

The cleric described as disheartening the fact that the nation’s economy, security system, education and health sectors are not in good shape.

Noting that it was practically impossible for every Nigerian to afford the cost of sponsoring their children/wards in private universities, Oyedeji urged the Federal Government and ASUU to amicably resolve their dispute.

Oyedeji said: “Our undergraduates have been at home since February 14 due to the strike by ASUU. These students are frustrated, depressed and downcast.

“Many of them are losing interest in education. Many of them have been involved in accident. Many females have been impregnated. There are those involved in illicit acts due to idleness.





“An idle hand is the devil’s workshop. We call for a state of emergency on education.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve the issue amicably before it gets out of hand.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is already embarking on blocking international flights, so government needs to do something urgently. “Our leaders are focused on who gets to Aso Rock in 2023, neglecting salient issues and the future of our youths. This is disheartening.

“Leaders who fought for our independence in 1960 gave us good legacies. People like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa meant well for us; they made good political structures; they were futuristic. Is the labour of our heroes past not in vain looking at our economy, education and health sectors?”

With the 2023 election knocking, the cleric urged Nigerians to vote wisely to avert electing wrong leaders.

“2023 general election is around the corner. Our citizens should get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready and cast their votes wisely.

“Don’t be enticed by money or material things so that you will not be sent on another four years or eight years exile. No place is safe to travel and no means of transportation is safe,” Oyedeji added.

The two-in-one event saw the Bishop of the Diocese of Remo (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Michael Fape, offer prayers for the nation, the sick and suffering, Christians and for the Obafemi Awolowo family.

In her remarks, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu was full of gratitude for the success of the remembrance service and expressed optimism for a much grander memorial in subsequent years.

Some dignitaries who joined the memorial service were Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Bola Osibodu, Jayne Shoboiki, Ayotola Ayodeji, Idowu Owolana, Olukemi Aderemi, Segun Olatunji, Yemisi Subair, Gboyega Adejumo, Akin Aduwo, Seni Shoboiki, Jide Johnson, Bolatito Oloketuyi, Adebola Awolowo, Enike Omotayo, Moses Babatunde, Deji Ogunyemi, Esther Onagoruwa, Grace Ajayi, Ladi Soyode and Taiwo Gani-Ikilama.