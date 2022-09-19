At HID Awolowo memorial, cleric bemoans neglect of youths’ future, salient issues for 2023 election

Vicar, HID Awolowo Anglican Church, Sagamu, Ogun State, Reverend Morakinyo Oyedeji has bemoaned the continued neglect of the future of the youths and salient issues affecting the nation.

Rather, he said the present focus of the nation’s leaders is scheming for political positions in the 2023 general election.

Oyedeji said this is evidenced by the fact that the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government has remained unresolved for over seven months.

Bemoaning the grave impacts of the prolonged strike on the affected students ranging from frustration to depression, idle lives and a tendency to take to illicit acts, Oyedeji said a declaration of a state of emergency on the nation’s education sector is long overdue.

Contained in his sermon at the seventh remembrance and patronal anniversary of Chief (Dr) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo held at HID Awolowo Anglican Church, Ewuga, Sagamu, Ogun State, the cleric described as disheartening the fact that the nation’s economy, security system, education and health sectors are not in good shape.

Noting that it was practically impossible for every Nigerian to afford the cost of sponsoring their children/wards to private universities, Oyedeji urged the federal government and ASUU to amicably resolve the issue from further getting out of hand.

Oyedeji said: “Our undergraduates have been at home since February 14 due to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). These students are frustrated, depressed and downcast. Many of them are losing interest in education. Many of them have been involved in accidents. Many females have been impregnated. There are those involved in illicit acts due to idleness. An idle hand is the devil’s workshop. We call for a state of emergency on education.

“I want to appeal to the federal government and ASUU to resolve the issue amicably before it gets out of hand. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is already embarking on blocking international flights to government needs to do something urgently. Our leaders are focused on who gets to Aso Rock in 2023 neglecting salient issues and the future of our youths. This is disheartening. Our leaders who fought for our independence in 1960 gave us good legacies. People like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Nnamdi Azikwe, and Alhaji Tafawa Balewa meant well to us; they made good political structures; they were futuristic. Is the labour of our heroes past not in vain in looking at our economy, education and health sectors?

“Private universities are gaining ground over public universities and this may cripple the government schools. These private universities are not affordable for the common man due to the skyrocketed cost of school fees. I strongly believe that if some of our leaders have their

children in our public schools and are part of this strike, something will have been done.”

With the 2023 election knocking, the cleric urged Nigerians to vote wisely to avert electing the wrong leaders.

“2023 general election is around the corner. Our citizens should get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready and cast their votes wisely. Don’t be enticed by money or material things so that you will not be sent on another four years or eight years of exile. No place is safe to travel and no means of transportation is safe,” Oyedeji added.

The two-in-one event saw the Bishop of the Diocese of Remo (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Michael Fape rendered prayers for the nation, the sick and suffering, Christians and the Obafemi Awolowo family.

In her remarks, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu was full of gratitude for the success of the remembrance, expressing optimism at a much grander memorial in subsequent years.

Some dignitaries who joined the memorial service were Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Bola Osibodu, Jayne Shoboiki, Ayotola Ayodeji, Idowu Owolana, Olukemi Aderemi, Segun Olatunji, Yemisi Subair, Gboyega Adejumo, Akin Aduwo, Seni Shoboiki, Jide Johnson, Bolatito Oloketuyi, Adebola Awolowo,

Enike Omotayo, Moses Babatunde, Deji Ogunyemi, Esther Onagoruwa, Grace Ajayi, Ladi Soyode, Taiwo Gani-Ikilama.





