At Harry Akande’s family compound, family members, relatives lament

Family members and relatives of late Ibadan business mogul, Chief Harry Akande at Ile Olorin in Oritamerin on Saturday lamented his demise, saying he would be greatly missed for his kindness and assistance to the needy.

When Tribune Online visited the Ile Olorin family compound of the deceased billionaire at Oritamerin area of Ibadan, the atmosphere was calm and pensive as kinsmen mourned his exit.

Some of them who spoke to expressed sadness over the development, observing that his death had created a big vacuum in Ile Olorin family compound.

One of his relatives, identified as Mrs Fatimo Lawal said, “my mother and Chief Harry Akande’s father are the same siblings. His death is a rude shock to us as you can see that we just sit down confused about what to do. It was one of my children that called me from Lagos State to break the news to me.”

According to her, “We were not aware before, but some people at the frontage of our family house who owns shop had heard about his death. Look at that old woman there, she is a senior sister to Chief Akande. I have tried to shield her so that she would not hear the sad news so she would not be devastated.”

Another relative, Mrs Iyabo Lawal described Akande as a great man who was very helpful to all family members through his acts of generosity, lamenting that his demise would adversely affect the family of Olorin compound in Oritamerin and many others who were benefitting from his large heart.

She stated, “He (Akande) was a nice uncle to me during his lifetime. He was very good to all the family members. We would miss him. He was very accommodating to all family members and relatives and he was helping everybody. He was free and very close to all the children of his brothers and sisters.

“When our father died, Chief Akande gave us money and moral support for the funeral ceremony. Recently, when the head of the family, Chief Adeagbo Akande died, he rose up to the challenge as the pillar of the family. The burial ceremony of the family head is slated for next year and we never expected that Chief Harry Akande would die. It is indeed too painful for us.”

