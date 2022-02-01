At forum, participants task AU to speak with one voice

The need to treat Africa as an entity and work together for its emancipation by treating issues collectively was a major focus of the first meeting of state parties of the Institute of Church and Society, the research arm of the Christian Council of Nigeria; YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that the participants also discussed issues of food insecurity, climate change and water security in Africa, amongst others.

Though it was its first meeting of state parties and stakeholders of the Institute of Church and Society of the Christian Council of Nigeria, the deliberation was holistic, setting the mood for the year in spite of the fact that the programme which was the streaming of the 2022 programmes of the institute was a combination of virtual and physical meeting.

The streaming which was held by the Institute of Church and Society at the Conference Hall of the Institute in Ibadan, in collaboration with KAIROS Foundation of Nigeria as International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapon (ICAN) campaigners and collaborating organisations with the support of International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Geneva), deliberated on efforts to prepare the Nigerian government to take the advocacy against killer robots serious in a bid to promote universality of the treaty. It focused on where Nigeria is and why it is important that the country participates actively in the advocacy.

In his address, the Director of the institute, Very Rev. Kolade Fadahunsi, talked about the role of the church in the state on issues that border on the wellbeing of the people, citing issues about food security, water security, African sovereignty and freedom, climate justice action, green environment, tree planting, subsistence farming, decisive action on the Palestinian issue, water as a human rights and prohibition of nuclear weapons among such issues.

He emphasised that the church must ask questions to ensure that government is accountable in all issues that affect the people, urging youths to engage the government and ask questions to show them that they are interested in what is going on in the country especially on decisions being made on behalf of the country as a whole.

In his report, Adebayo Anthony Kehinde suggested that the African Union, with its headquarters in Ethiopia, has not been able to solve the crisis that is taking place in Ethiopia, an African solution should be brought to the scene, suggesting that an Intra Africa intervention is mostly needed to solve the crisis. and he gave examples of churches to churches conversations, civil society contact building and mobilisation of solidarity among individuals.

Emma Desta, on his part, reported on initiatives that had been taken in Nigeria and how he hopes that such initiatives are taken in the churches in other parts of the world to put forward political, theological and spiritual matters for African nations.

It was also reported that some steps have been taken to reach out to people, one of which was a visit to Adis Ababa Ethiopia to get their facts right before responding adequately and also making sure that member churches are not exposed to danger by so doing.

The challenge of water and food security in Nigeria was also discussed with participants asked to think of how the water issue can be handled and the need to support the institute’s intervention on water.

Rev. Fadahunsi emphasised that water is a basic human right and not a commodity to be transacted, adding that if anything is not done to improve the situation, water will be accessible only to the rich. He urged stakeholders, especially the church as a whole, to practise all that is being advocated and lead by example.

At the end of the programme, there was a consensus that if countries in Africa continue to stand aloof to issues concerning member states, the continent will continue to be endangered. They participants suggested that an African solution must be brought to the fore and Africa must be treated as an entity, reiterating that the church cannot afford to be passive.