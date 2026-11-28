President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged eligible voters, particularly youths in Enugu State, to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday while addressing supporters at Michael Okpara Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in the South-East state.

The President highlighted federal infrastructure projects executed by his administration in the state, as well as achievements recorded by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah. He urged residents not to be swayed by opposition parties, claiming they had no concrete plans for the people.

He said, “The youths, you have your PVC. Will you vote? Will you vote for the President? You will vote on January 16. You must go out and vote. Vote APC. Take your friends, take your brothers, take your sisters. You must collect your PVC and go there. Use your PVCs to vote APC for President, Governor Mbah, Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

“You see the good work Mbah has been doing. Your children are kept in school. Education is a weapon against poverty. We cannot build a nation of prosperity without investing in our youths. We will invest in all of you.

“Not only in the education system; we must go to our farmers. They will receive money, loans that are interest-free. We will relieve them of the burden of farming. We will connect their communities with infrastructure. Electricity will improve.

“The gas work, the Eastern Gas Pipeline, has been approved, and Peter Mbah and I are working on it. I have also approved the Eastern Nigeria rail line. We will connect you. Connect the East, connect the South, connect the North. It is our honest promise for development.

“Don’t let anybody deceive you. The other party, they don’t exist. They don’t have plans. They don’t know roads. You understand? Is it clear?”

Other speakers at the rally referred to claims by the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that he would serve only one term if elected in the forthcoming presidential election.

The report stated that Obi’s running mate in the 2027 presidential race was former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In their separate remarks, the speakers criticised Obi’s proposed one-term arrangement, arguing that the South-East could ultimately be shortchanged.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, cautioned eligible voters in the South-East against being misled by such an arrangement.

He said, “If anybody comes to you and says that he has made an arrangement somewhere and that he is going to do four years, and that person is a son of Igbo, reject that person. Say, ‘Tufiakwa!’

“When it is the turn of the Igbo, Nigeria will support the Igbo for eight years. What did I say? I said Nigeria will support the Igbo for eight years.

“This is your time to prove that political collaboration Governor Peter Mbah was talking about. Give massive votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has shown love to Ndigbo.

“Give massive votes to the APC across party lines and across every ethnic line. Show clearly that Ndigbo is ready to collaborate with other regions.

“Do not agree with anybody who tells you that they are going to do four years. I am predicting now that very soon, it will be your turn. And when it is your turn, you will do eight years.

“I am talking as your in-law. Please join me. Don’t allow anybody to mislead you. Follow the man who knows the road.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not only built infrastructure, he has not only developed the educational sector, he has not only reformed the finances of Nigeria, and he has not only given more money to states to develop all the flyovers and other projects your governor mentioned to you, he has stabilised the polity.

“Don’t allow somebody to fly from one political party to another and come to mislead you.

“When it is your turn, I say you will do eight years.”

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is also Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, expressed similar views.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said Tinubu had an advantage over other presidential contenders because of his experience in office.

He said, “When it comes to this election the most qualified is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want Nigerians to understand something. Atiku Abubakar was a Vice-President; he has never been President. Our brother, Peter Obi, was a governor; he has also never been President.

“However, we have President Tinubu who has occupied the presidential office before, understands the responsibilities of the position and has the experience required to lead the country. He is a man who has tested the office and, in our assessment, has not abused it. Such a person has the experience and qualifications to return to that office.

“Let nobody deceive you. Only the ignorant will disregard the importance of experience in leadership. A man who has previously occupied the highest office in the country and understands its demands has an advantage.”

Kalu also argued that previous administrations had paid lip service to the reconciliation, rehabilitation and integration of the South-East into the Nigerian federation, until Tinubu assumed office.

He said, “I want you to listen carefully because I am your son, and I am here to tell you the truth.

“For eight years under the previous administration, the South-East felt marginalised and excluded from the centre of power. We were not given what we believed was our fair share. The promises of reconciliation, reintegration and reconstruction made after the civil war were not fully implemented.

“But today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated a willingness to recognise the South-East and give the region a place in national affairs.

“When he was Governor of Lagos State, he brought people from different backgrounds into his administration, including people from the South-East, and gave them opportunities to serve in important positions.

“Even today, he has continued to demonstrate that commitment. He has shown that he is willing to recognise and accommodate the South-East, irrespective of political differences.

“That is why the establishment of the South-East Development Commission is important. It provides a platform for development, reconciliation and the reintegration of our people into the national development process.

“I was personally involved in the process that led to the establishment of the commission. I sponsored the bill as a member of the National Assembly, and President Tinubu eventually gave it the necessary presidential assent.

“That is the kind of leadership we need: a leader who listens, recognises the needs of different parts of the country and takes practical steps to address them.”

He further warned that the South-East risked facing renewed political alienation if Tinubu was not given another term in office.

Kalu said, “The man whose administration has made these efforts possible deserves recognition. He deserves our votes.

“We have succeeded in business because we understand the importance of strategy. We do not build businesses on sentiment; we make decisions based on calculations, opportunities and the interests of our investments.

“But when it comes to politics, many of us allow sentiment to determine our choices. We need to do away with sentiment.

“This is the time for the South-East to move from sentiment to strategy. We must make political decisions that will position our region to benefit from national opportunities, participation and development.

“That is the message I want you to take home. Vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”