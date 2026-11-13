At COP31, Ondo seeks urgent intervention to save Ilaje coastal communities 

Ondo State has called for urgent and coordinated intervention to save Ayetoro and other coastal communities in Ilaje Local Government Area from coastal erosion, flooding and ocean surges.

The call was made at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, by Dr. Frank Menukuro, Director of Budget at the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Menukuro described the situation as a humanitarian, environmental, cultural and development emergency.

He said Ayetoro, Awoye, Abereke and other settlements in the Ilaje coastal belt are losing homes, schools and livelihoods to erosion, while residents face increasing exposure to flooding and ocean surges.

According to Menukuro, research shows that 86 per cent of the Ilaje shoreline studied experienced erosion between 1986 and 2020.

He cited a 2024 study by Ogunrayi and others, published in the _Journal of Marine Science and Engineering_, on the extent of coastal degradation in the area.

“Every stretch of coastline lost potentially means another home displaced, another livelihood disrupted and another part of the communities’ history placed at risk,” he said.

Menukuro said children, older people, women and low-income households are the most vulnerable, as they have fewer resources to recover when homes and sources of income are destroyed.

He said the situation raises a climate justice question, as communities that contributed least to global greenhouse gas emissions are bearing some of the heaviest consequences of climate change.

Menukuro said the experience of other coastal communities shows the challenge is not without solutions if interventions are properly planned and adequately financed.

He cited the West Africa Coastal Areas Resilience Investment Project (WACA ResIP 2), which received $246 million in International Development Association financing in December 2022 for interventions in The Gambia, Ghana and Guinea-Bissau.

He also cited Senegal’s Saint-Louis coastal protection programme, which received a $30 million IDA credit to reduce vulnerability along the Langue de Barbarie, including plans for dignified relocation where necessary.

In Mozambique, he pointed to interventions in Beira involving drainage improvements, rehabilitation of the Chiveve River and a green park with restored mangroves, supported through climate funds and financing from KfW.

He also cited Bangladesh’s $400 million World Bank programme to protect more than 400,000 people from tidal flooding and storm surges through embankment interventions.

Menukuro said Ilaje requires a portfolio of interventions, including shoreline engineering, improved drainage, ecosystem restoration, early warning systems, livelihood protection and, where unavoidable, planned relocation.

He clarified that Ilaje is not currently a beneficiary of WACA, adding that the experiences of other countries should serve as lessons for a locally appropriate programme.

He proposed the Ilaje Coastal Resilience and Restoration Initiative (ICRRI) to address the environmental, economic and humanitarian dimensions of coastal vulnerability.

The initiative has six pillars, beginning with coastal protection through site-specific breakwaters, groynes, revetments and shoreline stabilisation.

Menukuro said the choice of engineering solutions must be guided by rigorous scientific studies to ensure interventions respond to the particular conditions of each location.