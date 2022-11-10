At COP27, Buhari calls for shift to private sector funding for REA to achieve net-zero ambition

Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, who is the representative of President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) holding in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, has noted a need for increased funding for the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to achieve the government’s net-zero ambition, while calling for a shift from public to private sources of funding. This way, he stressed, there will be improved sustainability for rural electrification projects.

Speaking on Tuesday at a side meeting at the Nigerian pavilion, President Buhari said, “REA is key to our net-zero ambition. The only way we can do that is to ensure additional funding for REA.

“However, we must begin to shy away from public funding, to private sector funding. We are discussing with our partners at IMF to see how they can structure the next Sovereign Green Bond where they can have a model where the private sector will be involved.

“One is to carry the communities along: to ensure the private sector and the communities are carried along in tariffs determination and to also ensure that there is sustainability.

Regrettably, we find out that in some communities where REA has deployed some mini-grids, there are challenges in form sustenance and maintenance.

“So we believe that if the private sector is involved, these kinds of challenges can be cured. This is because the private sector itself will be involved in running the mini-grids. The communities themselves will also be involved. The government itself will provide some kind of funding to get the communities to buy in and pay for the services so that it can be sustainable.”

Dr Sanusi Ohiare, the chairman of the Rural Electrification Fund, explained further the need for private funding in addition to government sources.

He told Nigerian Tribune that the reason government is involved in the business of rural electrification which is supposed to be like any other business is because of the very nature of rural electrification “We need government to step in to incentivise for the private sector to come in and invest. You need it to become mature enough for anybody to say I want to come and invest in rural electrification just like any other commodity.

“What government is doing is providing funds by way of capital subsidy to de-risk certain challenges that private investors face in going into rural electrification.”

He added that when the private sector finds rural electrification investment comfortable enough, “they can also raise their own debt and equity and do projects of their own.”

He said government was providing funds from the Rural Electrification Fund, the World Bank, African Development Bank, the governments of Korea, Germany and the European Union (EU), and the Rockefeller Foundation.

He added that long before this issue of energy transition began, â€œwe in Nigeria saw that there was an access gap which was very huge. We saw that if we were going to close this gap we needed to move in to another energy source which was solar, because of the geography of Nigeria â€” some communities were far from the grid, so it won’t make sense to extend it. By virtue of that necessity we started deploying solar solutions to those communities.”