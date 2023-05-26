Nigerian-born Becky Pring’ar Dakahap, an expert in English Literature and a history lover, has called on Africans to promote African culture, history and identity.

She said this during the launch of her book titled ‘Diversity N’ Complexity of the African Culture, History and Identity.’

The event was held recently at the Nigerian National Merit Award House, FCT Abuja.

The book was reviewed by Professor Victor Ukaogo of the Department of History and International Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, assisted by Dr. Ahidjo Embugushiki of the Department of English Language at the University of Jos, Mr. Tunde Aina of the Cabinet Affairs Office and Mr Ako Abbah of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The event was graced by top government officials including Mr James Sule, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Honourable Ayuba Birma, former Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, officials of various ministries, departments and agencies. Others were Mr Olayinka Olusola Michael and Mr. Olaoluwaseyi Silvannus Kehinde Aiyeleso, Ekiti State Holdings and other support from private organisations.

The book launch was supported by the Plateau State Deputy Governor Prof Sonni Tyoden and his wife, Ministry of Women Affairs Pauline K. Tallen, Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.

Dakahap, the author, stated that the book is a compendium of poems on Africa’s beautiful cultural diversity, embodying the vibrant and diverse culture of Africa, celebrating its unique and complex nature. The book delves into topics that touch on issues from ancestry, heritage, spirituality and beliefs, love, relationship, resilience and strength.

The author lamented what she described as “the total disregard for the history of the Africa people and hope for a better Africa society”.

Dakahap, who hails from Mangu Local Government Plateau State, said she grew up surrounded by creativity and she was encouraged to explore her own artistic impulse from a young age.

As a result, she began to write poetry at an early age, experimenting with different forms of style until she was able to find her own unique voice.

Through years of practicing, studying and reading widely to refine her techniques, she drew inspiration from the changing seasons on the earth.

She is equally adept at exploring the complexities of the human experience, delving into the depths of emotion and the intricate workings of the human psyche. Her poems are a reflection of the world around us, illuminating the beauty and pain of life in equal measure.

Sule, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

said, “Nigerian parents must lecture children about African culture.”

Mr. Olayinka Olusola Michael said, “The drive to be educationally and professionally successful may also be linked to Nigeria’s well-known optimism.

“When your culture is preternaturally positive despite often brutal political, health and social conditions, optimism drives and inspires you to expect success in almost any circumstance.”