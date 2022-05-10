At Awo’s 35th patronal service Political class coming together to attain power in 2023 not to save Nigeria, cleric says

AHEAD of the 2023 general election, Vicar, Our Saviour’s Church, Ikenne-Remo, Venerable Sunday Enike, has observed that politicians are coming together for the purpose of attaining power rather than with the intention of saving the country from present trauma.

Pointing to the fact that the political class is presently expending billions of naira to fund their quests for public offices, Enike wondered if the present frenzy for power is driven by the need to satisfy the interest and welfare of the people.

Enike said the fact that the crave for power is not in the interest of the citizens is typified by the fact that university lecturers have been on strike for about 12 weeks, yet the ruling class is displaying nonchalance to addressing the situation. In like manner, he said that the political class had continued to show insincerity in dealing with the nation’s economic crisis and had failed to come together to address the challenge of insecurity.

Enike made these observations in his sermon at the 35th memorial anniversary and patronal service of the former premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo held at the Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, on Monday.

To reverse the trend, he said there must emerge a system that will throw up quality leaders. He, however, noted that the 2023 general election offered Nigerians another opportunity to interrogate aspirants and vote aright.

Enike said, “Leadership is about having the interest and welfare of the people in the plans and actions of leaders. I ask that, do present day political leaders have the interest of citizens at heart?





“In the frenzy by the political class, you will observe that in the build-up to the 2023 elections, I want to say that one thing that has been made evident is that the political class has come together for the purpose of having power but they have not come together to save our country from trauma.

“This is the twelfth week of university lecturers strike and the ruling class is show- ing nonchalant attitude. They travel overseas to celebrate their children’s graduation in public universities and rub it in our faces. Why are we just running down public universities in Nigeria? The present leadership has failed the teeming youths who attend these public universities.

“Where did we get it wrong? The educational system has been so bastardised that we do not have exchange programmes in our universities again.

“They (youths) now engage in oddities to escape from the country. “But, we find them coming together to be able to get money, to finance their crave for power. Billions of naira have been mapped out. Running for office is so expensive.

“The political landscape is so compressed that unless you have billions of naira, you are not going to contest for any office. We should look at the system and ensure we do the right thing. “Let the children of the poor also aspire for positions of leadership. This is important for people who desire a country that we can be very proud of.

“The political class should come together to fight insecurity. Let there be sincerity in fighting insecurity.

“However, hope is not lost despite the fact that things have gone bad for the country. We can retrace our steps. The opportunity to do so lies in our hands as as we go to the polls next year.

“The future of Nigeria can still return to the path of greatness. We have people that can serve us well. The system should allow quality people to lead us.”

Though he noted that the nation was at a crossroads despite being blessed as a nation, Enike expressed hope that Nigeria can still return to path of greatness envisaged by founding fathers of the nation like Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said Awolowo radiated light and left behind legacies of progressive political ideas on fiscal federalism, socialist democracy, demand for equal educational opportunities which remained relevant 35 years after his demise. The service saw clergymen render prayers for peace, security and turn around in the nation’s politics, economy, education and health sectors.

One of Awolowo’s grandchildren, Mrs Yemisi Subair, took the lesson for the service. Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), Plc, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, who joined the service virtually, urged the clergy to continue to pray for the Awolowo family to continue to live up to Obafemi Awolowo’s cherished ideals.

Physically present at the service were several clergymen; wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; Professor A.B.O.O. Oyediran; the Baba Ijo of Our Saviour’s Church, Pa. Emmanuel Osibona; the Iyaloja General of Remoland, Chief Mrs Mercy Owolana; the Iya Ijo of OAMAC, Chief Mrs Mercy Ajayi; Engr. Emmanuel Adebajo; among others.

Among those who joined the service virtually were, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Professor Wale Adebanwi, Professor Ayo Banjo, Professor Toyin Falola, Dr Rufus Ositelu, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Major General Joseph Soboiki, Professor Akin Osibogun, Dr Segun Olatunji, Ambassador Segun Apata, Mr Folu Olamiti, Yemisi Subair, Mrs Ayotola Ayodeji, Mr Gboyega Adejumo, Mr Bola Osibodu, Dr Jayne Soboiki, Ebenezer Sonaiya, Dele Momodu, Odubele Adewale, Mercy Sonubi, Iranola Ayodeji, Wemimo Anifowose, Yejide Badmus, Boniface Chizea.