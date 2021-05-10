At Awolowo’s 34th Memorial Anniversary: Politicians should not lie, make promises they won’t fulfil —Venerable Enike

ARCHDEACON of Ikenne Archdeaconry, Anglican Communion, Venerable Samuel Enike has decried the deception by politicians and other persons who claim to be Awoists but do not follow the principles, practices and standards of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He noted that the deception was pervasive in the polity with several people wearing the symbolic Awolowo cap and eyeglasses and claiming to follow the principles of the late sage only to achieve their personal goals.

Contained in his sermon at the 34th Memorial Anniversary and Patronal Day of Chief Obafemi Awolowo held at Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, on Sunday, Enike urged politicians to shun telling lies about what they can offer the citizens.

Noting that Awolowo was renowned to be a great thinker and one who actualises well thought out plans, he urged politicians to only promise what they can implement rather than hoodwink the citizens.

Like Awolowo, he urged leaders and citizens to shun being parochial, sentimental, biased in their actions but consider the overall interest of the citizenry.

The cleric said, “As we celebrate Baba today, we should be mindful of our existence. Papa Obafemi Awolowo lived at a time when Nigeria needed a purposeful leader, when Nigeria needed a leader who is so passionate about the people.

“Papa Obafemi Awolowo, in his time, gave to the society what money cannot give because if he had done things the way today’s politicians are going about it, sharing money all day, the money will no longer be enough.

“Even whatever that may have been shared that time could have been expended. But he didn’t do that in his own time. Rather, he gave quality education, solid infrastructure.

“Today you still find some roads standing the test of time being referred to as Awolowo’s road whereas those constructed about five years ago have gone into total disrepair.

“Papa Obafemi Awolowo was not concerned about what he will accrue to himself and family. Rather his concern was to see to the welfare of citizens. He was not parochial minded. He had good thought, good plan and took positive action to ensure people, regardless of where they come from, have a decent life.

“So, 34 years after, he is still very much relevant, and that is a challenge to us.

“But as people of God, when you answer the home call, what legacy will you leave behind? What positive contribution for the good of the people can people point to?

“When you find yourselves in positions of authority as politicians, live your lives the way Christ will live. Christ will not lie, he will not promise that which he will not fulfill. Don’t lie or deceive the citizens because God frowns at those things. Our lives should come from holy living, we must learn to live in holy manner.”

Speaking further, Venerable Enike described the lasting legacies of Awolowo even 34 years after his death as a great challenge to present Nigerians to query what they will be remembered for after they die. In spite of challenges in the country, he stressed the need for humans to live according to the dictates of Christ if they are to contribute meaningfully to society. We live in a society where so many things are wrong but we must live our lives in Christ.

“Even when government is falling and all you see is turbulence, crisis, we must live our lives in Christ. Because you live in Christ, you have hope even amid things happening around you.” Ambassador (Dr) Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu who led members of Obafemi Awolowo family to the event, prayed for an end to COVID-19, while hinting of a more glamorous 35th memorial anniversary next year.

The list of dignitaries that attended the event included wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Mrs Kemi Aderemi; Mrs Yemisi Subair; Mrs Ayotola Ayodeji; Pastor Funke Awolowo, Mr Ladi Soyode, Mr Seyi Awolowo and Mrs Funke Anifowose. Also present were Professor A.B.O.O. Oyediran; Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Vice Admiral Akintunde Aduwo; the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Adewale Ajayi; Professor Akin Osibogun; Major General Joseph Soboiki; Iyaloja General of Remoland, Chief (Mrs) Mercy Owolana; Pa Emmanuel Osibona; Chief (Mrs) Mercy Ajayi.

The list of attendees also included Mrs Orepitan Esther; Mrs Oluremi Osibamowo; Chief (Mrs) Mercy Sonubi; Chief Folami Owolana; Chief Adebanjo Osinbona; Mrs Deborah Ismail; Mrs Elizabeth Olukoya; Mrs Funke Idowu. Also in attendance were Pastor Tunde Bakare; Professor Toyin Falola; Chief Supo Shonibare; Mrs A. E. Ifemosu; Reverend Adesina Adeniyi; Mr Owolabi Oresanya; Venerable S. O. Ifemosu; Mrs Ronke Ajayi; Mrs Bose Awofeso; Mr Ayokunle Oresanya.

Tribune management staff in attendance included Consultant, African Newspapers of Nigerian Plc, Dr Segun Olatunji; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Tribune titles, Mr Edward Dickson; Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Mr Debo Abdulai; Chief Accountant, Mrs Remi Olufisayo; Editor, Sunday Tribune, Mr Sina Oladeinde; Editor, Saturday Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju; Senior Manager, Human Resources, Mrs Bukola Ezeamaka and Business Development Manager, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, among others.

