At AIDCA, Aisha Salisu advocate for good governance, social development in Nigeria

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of March Energy Limited Hajia Aisha Salisu has called for good governance to promote unity and social development in Nigeria.

Salisu stated this while speaking at African Industrial and Development Conference Awards (AIDCA) organised recently by Dotmount Communications in Abuja.

The goal of the event was to highlight and acknowledge industry leaders from wide-ranging sectors and specialties across the continent.

She said, “My day isn’t complete without having association either by means of work and or friendship with different persons from various ethnic groups in Nigeria, irrespective of their faith. We would choose competence over mediocrity and that’s not to say there aren’t those with nepotistic tendencies.

“Ethnic sentiments and religion are tools that have been used to tear us apart. But a vast majority of us do not live by this ethnic or religious coloration. We just want good governance.

“Good Governance is an approach to the government that is committed to creating a system founded in justice and peace that protects an individual’s human rights and civil liberties.

“Good governance can also be called a Great Administration, but the success of democracy is impossible without participation of the people; good governance is an ideal that is hard to accomplish in its entirety. It ordinarily includes well-intentioned people who bring their thoughts and ideas from experiences, and other human qualities to strategy or policymaking.”

Furthermore, Salisu identified citizen participation as a key element of a good governance system.

She said “good governance isn’t the responsibility of the government alone, recognizing that engaging citizens can complement government’s efforts to promote it; with our participation, it will help curb corruption, increase service delivery, public financial management, natural resources management, as well as ability to hold public officials accountable.”

This according to her will culminate in an improved economy and better standard for every Nigerian. “Good Governance provides a united goal, giving everyone a clear sense of what they are collectively trying to achieve thereby fostering national unity,” she exclusively told Pleasures magazine.

She maintained that the feelings of national unity remain crucial to lead the nation towards progress and prosperity. To buttress this, she asserted: “Unity promotes peace and love in a nation. Where people are united, they can put efforts into eliminating vices like corruption.

“It gives people a sense of security for they are able to know one another better and understand one another’s sensitivity. Unity promotes cooperation and opens opportunities for excellence. The spirit of national unity and good governance plays a crucial role in enhancing the pace of a country’s economic wheel.”