At AGM, ANN Plc chairman assures shareholders of Tribune’s readiness to take a bold leap forward

THE Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, Ambassador (Dr) Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, has assured shareholders of the company’s readiness to embark on a bold leap forward by deepening its digital presence, building a sustainable subscription model and going into content partnerships and creator engagements, among other initiatives.

She made this known during the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, held virtually on Thursday. She also informed shareholders that the company has returned to profitability after years of economic headwinds.

The ANN Plc boss also announced a 20k dividend per 50k share for the company’s shareholders for the year ended 31st December, 2025. She described the company’s turnaround as a product of deliberate strategic choices, operational discipline, innovative thinking and the enduring belief that an institution of such history, reach and purpose has a brighter role to play in the nation’s future.

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She argued that though modest, the 20k dividend served as a symbol of that renewed confidence in the organisation.

On the global business environment in the year under review and how that had impacted businesses, Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu noted that organisations that survived and thrived during the period were able to do so because they refused to be defined solely by the circumstances around them.

She described 2025 as another year of profound structural reckoning for the global media and publishing industry, since advertising revenue continued to migrate from print to digital, with the pace of such migration showing no signs of slowing.

“Notably, the media organisations that performed best in 2025 were those that had invested early in diversifying their income beyond traditional print and advertising, news and sales. Organisations that had built digital subscription basis, cultivated event and conference revenue, monetized their archival contents, and forged strategic content partnerships.

“These are not abstract lessons from distant market, but a clear blueprint where ANN Plc must continue to direct its energy and resources,” she stated.

The ANN Plc Chairman noted that though the difficult, but necessary economic reform programme, had direct headwind on the newspaper business, since consumer purchasing power was gravely impacted, she believed it was not without its positives.

According to her, the year revealed a Nigeria of untapped potential and growing digital appetite, with an expanded digital penetration and deepened smartphone usage across income bracket.

In his auditor’s report, Chief Babatunde Kolawole of HLB Z.O. Ososanya & Co. commended the company’s board for its transparency and strict adherence to corporate governance.

He described the board’s chairman as an epitome of knowledge and dignity, who ensures every member of the board is carried along.

“I can say authoritatively that the company is well-governed. We didn’t have any issue doing our job here because their books were open. The board was transparent,” he added.

Chief Kolawole also commended the board for its ability to double the dividend this year, despite the economic headwinds individuals and businesses experienced during the period.

“The fact that the board decided to increase dividend from 10k paid on 50k share in 2024, to 20k this year, despite glaring economic headwinds, is an indication of the board’s commitment to making the shareholders happy,” he added.