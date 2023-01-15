At Afro-literacy concert, youths urged to maximise potentials

Nigerians have been urged to utilise their skills and capabilities in responding to challenges facing society today and making the country a better place.

This call was made by the General Manager, Operations, WestMidlands communications,Owners of Splash fm and Lagelu fm, Mr. Tunde Olawuwo, at the Afro-literary Fashion concert held in Ibadan on Sunday.

The afro-literary fashion concert, which is the first of its kind, was themed, Fashion as a tool for Peace in Nigeria. It was a blend of Literature, music and fashion.

The convener, Mrs. Titi Kushimo stated that the motivation for staging the unprecedented show was to depend conversations about fashion and seek ways to use the industry as a tool for Promoting social

Change. According to her, Nigeria, and by extension, Africa is faced with a myriad of crisis emanating form

Poverty and inequality, hence the need to se begin exploring ways in which the fashion industry can design interventions to minimize violent conflicts and facilitate sustainable peace and development.

Also speaking, the editor in chief of Invest Africa Magazine, Mr. Kunle Aderemi affirmed the uniqueness of the event which has opened more for conscious

Creativity in the city of Ibadan. He pledged support towards the initiative and charged the government and other stakeholders to tap into the potentials that the afro-Literary fashion Concert presents.

The occasion was graced by Honorable commissioner for Information and Culture and Tourism in Oyo state, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; the Special adviser, youth and sport to the Oyo State governor, Amb. Kazeem Bolarinwa and the director General. Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN Commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye. Also I’m attendance were Prof Remi Aiyede of the department of Political Science, and Dr. Bisi Olawuyi of the Communications and Language Arts department, University of Ibadan.

