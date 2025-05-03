At Adebanjo’s wake, Bishop tells Nigerians to lead righteous lives

The Bishop of Ijebu Diocese, The Right Reverend Rotimi Oludipe, has urged Nigerians to live meaningful lives by positively impacting others in order to secure a glorious end.

Bishop Oludipe gave the admonition on Friday during his sermon at the wakekeep for the late leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, held at the elder statesman’s country home in Isanya Ogbo, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Speaking on the topic ‘Where Will You Spend Your Eternity?’ Reverend Oludipe emphasised the importance of seeing life beyond death, reminding the congregation that death is not the end but a transition.

“Death is not the end of the road; it is like a bend or a resting place along the way. It is not the ultimate end. There is life after this life, which the Bible describes as eternity. Eternity has two dimensions—either with God in heaven or with Satan in hell.

“We all have a choice to make. God has given us the freedom to choose how we live our lives and where we intend to spend our eternity. No one gets to heaven by chance or accident—you must prepare for it, just like success in academics requires preparation,” he said.

“At the end of our earthly journey, like Papa who was called home at 96, where do you want to spend your eternity? That is the critical question we must all ask ourselves,” he added.

In her tribute, one of the children of the late Afenifere leader, Ayotunde Ayo-Adebanjo, described her father as a strong advocate of equality, a forthright individual and a firm believer in a united Nigeria governed by true federalism.

Dignitaries at the event included the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his wife, Bamidele; Chief Ayo Opadokun, Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Gbenga Kaka.

Clerics at the event include Most Reverend Michael Olusina Fape; Rt Reverend (Prof) Bayo Obijole; Rt Reverend Godwin Odubena; Rt. Reverend Kemi Oduntan; Rt Reverend Rotimi Oludipe and Rt Reverend Paul Onanuga.

