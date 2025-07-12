At 70, I am proud of whom I have become, mistakes and all — Professor Fapetu

Professor Olanrewaju Abiola Awosika Fapetu is one of the pioneers of distant learning in Nigerian universities. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAHEED SALAWU, she speaks on the state of education in Nigeria and on her life journey as she clocks 70.

Professor Fapetu, turning 70 is no small feat. How do you reflect on the journey so far?

I would say it’s nothing but the grace of God! I look back at these 70 years and I could not have planned it better than this. There were ups and downs, tears and joy, but all in all, God has been faithful.

Can you share some memories from your early years in Nigeria before moving to the United States?

I had very happy memories for the most part. I remember a distinct period between when my dad was alive and after he died. The delineation was very hard. It was such a dream when dad was alive but things got quickly harsh after he died. Nonetheless, we still had a good time because we were a happy family and our mom, Mrs. Caroline Idowu Awosika made sure we never wanted for anything essential.

What inspired your move to the U.S., and how did that decision shape your path in academia and leadership?

After about five years in England, the Nigerian government insisted that we transfer to the home country of our university which happened to be the US. Therefore we transferred to the US. We finished our doctorates after about five years and returned home only for God to reopen the doors into the US for me. That was my foray into academia, rising from Assistant Professor, to Associate Professor and finally to full Professor. As I grew academically, my career as a professor in Christian Higher Education also progressed from Department Chair, to Associate Dean, to Director of the MBA program and finally to Vice President and Dean of Academics.

You rose to become Vice President of Montreat College in the United States. What lessons did you learn leading in such a context?

That position taught me a great deal about people, and relationships. Some of my best friends till today were my colleagues. It also taught me to be open to learning anything that might benefit my staff and faculty. To put their feelings and well-being first. I learnt everything about educational technology in that position. I never knew how monumentally important that knowledge would be for my future in Nigeria.

You’ve been described as one of the pioneers of distance learning in Nigerian universities. What motivated you to bring this innovation back home?

After my service in Christian Higher Education, I returned home to Nigeria to see if I could make a difference in the education sector. The same month that I arrived in Nigeria, I found out that Obafemi Awolowo University had a need in Education technology that I could meet with the least of my tech skills at that. That was the beginning of my propagation of e-Learning. We were successful in getting OAU, ABU, Babcock, and Covenant on board. Interestingly, those happened to be the top most Public and Private universities in Nigeria. Where we did not get involved in the actualization of their e-Learning content delivery, we were able to train hundreds of faculty members in the design and curricular development for such unis as National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

What challenges did you face while introducing and developing distance learning at institutions like OAU and Covenant University?

The challenges were not unlike we are meeting with AI today. People were wondering if it was possible. How will it affect our jobs? How can students learn without the teacher in the room? Some lecturers and professors even felt threatened. Some had laptops but didn’t know what to do with them until we came along. Some of the notes we found among faculty members were over 30 years old and so we had to help them develop new ones. With e-Learning permeating the environment now, some of those stories have changed. Nigerians learn very fast and so we have seen the story change. Especially with younger lecturers and Professors coming on board. Then thank God for Covid-19, we all quickly realized that there’s a lot we could do with e-Learning technology.

How do you see the future of remote and hybrid education in Nigeria and Africa more broadly?

The future is already here. Remote work is in now and so is hybrid education. Just a few years ago, we were talking about Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented reality. Now they are integrated into our learning environment. Just this week, there was news about Amazon saying goodbye to people in their warehouses. They had robots instead. Even my teachers are using AI to prepare their Lesson plans. So, it’s here, and it’s not going away!

What advice do you have for young entrepreneurs or educators looking to build institutions from the ground up?

They have to be resilient! I call it relentless resilience! They need to be focused and stay the course. Business anywhere is hard but I think it’s harder in Nigeria. You fight the government, fight the competitors, and fight the suppliers, even the customers. So you have to be resilient and stay the course. Yes there may be times when they have to exit the business, but it has to be as a very last resort.

As a trustee of the Army of David Ministries, how has your faith shaped your leadership style and life decisions?

My faith is everything to me. It is the whole of my existence. Even before I gave my life to Christ, the Christian upbringing that I grew up with was authentic. Our mom made sure of that. Even though we attended a white garment church at the time, our Bishop, Bishop Adeyemi Odutayo taught us expository Bible teaching. He takes a verse and explains it. No cutting and pasting. So I had a very strong faith based on a very solid foundation. I consider all my business engagement as a ministry onto the Lord and so that’s how I treat them. I try to lead and live like Jesus would.

How do you balance being a spiritual person, an academic, a mother, and a public figure?

My balance comes from one source. God. My faith guides everything I do. I guard all my roles jealously. I ask myself what Jesus would do in every situation. I invite the Holy Spirit into every meeting and every conversation. When you talk to me in the hallway and ask if you could see me, there and then, I raise a heart of prayers and ask the Holy Spirit to give me a word for you, and He usually does.

What role does generosity play in your understanding of service and leadership?

I think they go hand in hand. Any form of service must require a sacrifice. It could be time, money, or any other resources. The same goes for leadership. I try to practice servant leadership. It entails service as such it demand your generosity.

After years abroad, what made you return to invest so deeply in Nigerian education?

After rising to the position of Vice President and Dean of Academics at Montreat College in North Carolina, and after I had just returned to the US from a holiday in Nigeria, where I saw the need in the education sector, I prayed to God that if He saw that I could be useful in the sector, just as Nehemiah prayed for God to use him to build the walls of Jerusalem, that He should send me back home. When He made it easy for me to return to Nigeria in 2009, I knew why I was here. True to form, He was with me.

What are your thoughts on the current state of higher education in Nigeria?

Not as good as one might like but we are getting it little by little. We still have 15 to 20 million kids out of school. We are still turning out some unemployable graduates. However, many hands are on deck to improve graduate turnout. Internships, trainings, short courses are being offered the graduates to bridge the gap.

What does a typical day look like for you now?

It depends on what day of the week it is. I have slowed down a little bit. I used to travel a lot for projects and training, but not as much anymore. Now I focus on my online teaching with Liberty University in Lynchburg Virginia, as well as OASIS and Sanctum. Some days I go to Sanctum school assembly just to see my young ones, then I return home to do online work. Some days I have meetings which are mostly virtual these days. Then I go to Church on Sundays and Tuesdays. I love the weekends in Nigeria! That’s when I enjoy o wa nbe party! We always have something to celebrate.

How have you stayed grounded and focused across decades of work and transition?

Survival will do that to you. When you plan to survive and you have virtues that guide you, those Virtues hold one grounded through the years. You know you have to live, however, you set the rules that you would live by and then with guidance from God, you live day by day as an upright citizen of any community you chose.

Is there a particular scripture or quote that has sustained you through life’s seasons?

Philippians 3:10 is the scripture that I got saved by. “That I may know Him and the power of His resurrection and the fellowship of His suffering” I have reduced all of my prayer request to that. If I know Him, I can focus on Him and obey Him, everything will be fine because He will make everything work together for my good, whether they started off as good or bad.

What does being a mother mean to you—personally and symbolically?

I believe God gives us our children to raise for Him. As a result of that, we will give an account of how we raised them. This includes both my biological children as well as everyone whom my life has touched. Every student whose path has crossed mine.

When people speak of your legacy, what would you want them to remember most?

That I loved God and that it showed in my relationships.

Are there moments or achievements you consider your proudest—either public or personal?

I have no particular achievements that come to mind. Everything about my life had be planned out. Even the events that I know nothing about when they suddenly happen to me have always been orchestrated by the Lord. The sum total is that I am proud of whom I have become, mistakes and all!

As you turn 70, do you still have dreams yet to be fulfilled?

Absolutely! As we speak, I am part of a group of people trying to start an Online University. I still have plans to build a permanent site for Sanctum and OASIS! So, yes. I still dream and I know God will keep me till I have accomplished those dreams.

What advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders in education and ministry?

Stay focused. Be persistent! Be resilient. Think about others before yourself.

If you could sit with your 30-year-old self today, what would you tell her?

I did not get saved until I was 33 years old. Therefore I will tell my 30 year old self to get saved as soon as possible. Salvation is sweet!

How do you plan to celebrate your 70th birthday—with thanksgiving, reflection, or another venture?

I plan to celebrate with thanksgiving among my siblings, family and friends. Our parents died young. Mom was 44 and dad died at 55. Therefore, I’m grateful for every year that I live.