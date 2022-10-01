At 62, Nigeria needs freedom from poverty, terrorism — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, said Nigeria, having attained independence from colonial masters since 62 years ago, needs freedom from poverty and terrorism as the world awaits her greatness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this assertion on Saturday during the Independence parade that took place at Mobilaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, as he delivered his keynote address.

This was just as the governor, ahead of the 2023 General Elections enjoined politicians to focus on issues and refrain from the politics of division and bitterness, adding that divergent opinions were part of the beauty of democracy.

Donned in white flowing garment with a green muffler around his neck on a motorcade, Sanwo-Olu inspected the guard of honour at the parade ground conducted by the officers from Lagos Police Command, with para-military agencies and schoolchildren featuring.

The climax of the event was the cutting of anniversary cake which was also led by Governor Sanwo-Olu himself.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the world, without doubt, awaits Nigeria’s greatness of our Nation, expressing hope that the country would rise above all odds and take her rightful place in history through the collective efforts of the citizens, even as he noted that Nigerians truly had a lot to be grateful for amidst many odds and challenges.

“There is no gainsaying that the world awaits the greatness of our Nation; and by our collective efforts, we will rise above all odds and take our rightful place in history.

“This year also marks the 23rd year since the birth of our 4th Republic, our most successful democratic journey in the history of our nation.

“We truly have a lot to be grateful for. Amidst many odds and challenges, we have continued to exist as one strong country, recording progress on many fronts. Even if we are not always where we would like to be as a nation, there are clear signs of slow and steady progress.

“We are blessed with an energetic population, resourceful and laden with entrepreneurial energy, a free and vibrant press, a youth population that is increasingly politically aware, a democracy that is not complacent, and a thriving appetite among all our people for good governance. All of these mean that we can look forward with hope to the future of Nigeria.

“I am personally fully persuaded and confident that Nigeria is on an irreversible march to greatness, economically, politically, socially and culturally. There is no gainsaying that the world awaits the greatness of our Nation; and by our collective efforts, we will rise above all odds and take our rightful place in history.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the efforts of all of you our people who have remained resolute in your commitment to ‘Project Nigeria’, despite the challenges our country is contending with,” he said.

“Sixty years ago, it was freedom from colonial rule, which we are celebrating; today the striving is to attain freedom from terrorism, poverty, the disastrous impact of climate change, and from moral decline. More than ever before, we owe it a duty to the younger generations to collectively develop lasting solutions to our challenges,” he added.

On the special status Lagos occupies, Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the state had always been a pacesetter, saying that many creative initiatives that originated in Lagos had become templates for other states and even the Federal Government “in the collective drive to accelerate development and bring prosperity to all parts of the country.”





The governor, while noting that it was in Lagos that the story of the country’s Independence unfolded, where the Union Jack went down and the Green-White-Green took its place, assured that as representatives of people and custodians of their mandate, they were were resolved to build a state that works for all “in which there will be equal opportunity for everyone to pursue their legitimate aspirations.”

On the 2023 General Elections, Governor Sanwo-Olu enjoined everyone to focus on issues and refrain from the politics of division and bitterness, even as he further enjoined them to respect divergent opinions in line with democratic practice.

“I enjoin everyone to focus on issues and refrain from the politics of division and bitterness. We must respect divergent opinions and respect the fact that the beauty of democracy lies in the fact that we will not all share the same ideological and political views. What we want, and what is not negotiable, is a better country,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 62, Nigeria needs freedom from poverty, terrorism — Sanwo-Olu

At 62, Nigeria needs freedom from poverty, terrorism — Sanwo-Olu