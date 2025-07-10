At 61st birthday, Sylva urges political leaders to give back to society

Former governor of Bayelsa State and former Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has implored political leaders to imbibe the culture of being intentional in giving back to their community.

Sylva, who stated this during the celebration of his 61st birthday at his country home in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area of the state, pointed out that he took the celebration of his birthday to his community, for the first time, because he wanted to be intentional in giving back to his people.

According to him, “who else would come here if I don’t come here? These are my people. I was born among them. I think it is best to come back to my people to celebrate among them.

“Also, the situation of this place is very unique. This place is the end of Nigeria, so we have to be intentional in coming here. If not, nobody would be here. And of course, it is a rural settlement, and there are no jobs.

“If we are not intentional about giving back to our community, then these people will be abandoned. That is why I chose to come here. If I don’t come, nobody will come. I am happy I am among my people.

“The kind of reception I receive, I am proud of it. It is also some sort of encouragement for me. Because if you are doing something and the people appreciate it, it would encourage you to do more.’’

Also speaking, his wife, Mrs Alayingi Sylva, expressed delight with the reception accorded to them by the people.

She noted that the excitement is a demonstration of the love the people have for her husband.

“He usually celebrates his birthday quietly, but on his 61st birthday, we decided to come to his community. I know my husband has been in politics for so long, but I have not seen anything like this.

“The whole community erupted when we landed. The excitement in the community is very heartwarming. It shows how the community values him. And that makes me very proud. It shows that he is loved by his people.’’

Mrs. Sylva called on the younger generation to imbibe the values of loyalty, steadfastness, and commitment, which she said had been the values that propel her husband in life.

The Managing Director of Kojo Sam Logistics and Labrador Security Services, Dr Kojo Sam, while speaking, stated that the celebration accorded to Sylva was to commend him for his contribution to the lives of the people.

“We are celebrating a leader who has changed and touched lives. He has contributed immensely to society. He deserves the celebration. It is not easy to find a leader like him, humble and ready to listen to people.

“Chief Timipre has done so much. Every person in the community is happy to celebrate him. From Yenagoa, Nembe, and other places.

“Chief Timipre Sylva has passed through a storm, he is a patient leader. He is the leader of our great party, the APC. He feels the pain of other people, so we have decided to honour him.”

